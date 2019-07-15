Myles Garrett Rips Odell Beckham Over Madden Rating

Myles Garrett and Odell Beckham Jr. are the two highest rated Cleveland Browns in the latest edition of Madden. However, Garrett still has some gripes.

Garrett, a second-team All-Pro defensive end last season, is rated 91 overall, putting him behind only Aaron Donald (99 overall), J.J. Watt (97) and Calais Campbell (92). However, when it comes to his jumping numbers, Garrett wants to be reevaluated. Beckham — known for his leaping ability and acrobatic catches — has a 96 jump score. Garrett sits at 94 and took to Twitter to jokingly air his frustrations.

“I am appalled,” Garrett said. “How does Odell have a higher jump rating than me.”

I am appalled…. how does Odell have a higher jump rating than me 🤦🏾‍♂️ lmaoo — Jurassic Myles🦖 (@MylesLGarrett) July 15, 2019

Garrett has a point. At the NFL combine, Beckham’s vertical jump measured in at 38.5, while the defensive end notched a 41-inch vert. Garrett also leaped 128 inches to Beckham’s 122.

Cleveland Browns Get Plenty of Love in Madden Ratings

Beckham leads the way for the Browns with a 96 overall rating. He’s the fourth highest rated receiver in the game, behind DeAndre Hopkins — who joined the legendary 99 overall club — the Raiders newly-acquired WR Antonio Brown (98) and Falcons pass-catcher Julio Jones (98). Beckham was appropriately given a max 99 spectacular catch rating.

Garrett is next on the list for the Browns at 91, followed by running back Kareem Hunt, who garnered a 90 overall rating. Hunt is suspended for the first eight games of the season, but when he returns will be paired with second-year running back Nick Chubb, who wasn’t far behind with an 85 overall rating.

Two members of the Cleveland Browns secondary were ranked among the best at their positions, in Denzel Ward (88) and Damarious Randall (86). Randall thought his rating that made him the fifth overall free safety in the game was still a little low.

Other notable ratings were: left guard Joel Bitonio (87), Jarvis Landry (84), Baker Mayfield (83), David Njoku (82) and Duke Johnson Jr. (80).

Landry also responded to what he felt was a slight with his rating.

As a team, the Browns are ranked 83 overall, on par with the Redskins, Vikings, Texans and 49ers. The Eagles are the top rated team in the game at 89.

Greedy Williams Among Top Rated Rookies

Greedy Williams, the No. 46 pick in the draft, was is the 25th ranked rookie at 73 overall, further evidence of that the Cleveland Browns found a second round gem in the corner out of LSU.

Williams is the second-highest ranked corner behind Arizona’s Byron Murphy, who is ranked 75 overall and was the taken No. 33 overall in the draft.

Williams is one of the fastest rookies in the game, with a speed rating of 93 and acceleration rank of 92. He’s behind only Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown as the fastest players in the top 25.

The LSU product was granted the best man coverage rating among rookies at 76, and his zone coverage is close behind at 71.

The only area where Williams was disrespected was his tackling rating, which put him near the basement of rookie defenders at 53. Coming into the draft,Williams’ tackling was a factor that led him sliding down draft boards from a early first-round lock, to the second round.

Madden 20 is scheduled to be released on Aug. 2.

