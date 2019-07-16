Myles Garrett Gets in Workout With UFC Star Stipe Miocic

Myles Garrett is getting into the octagon to add a new wrinkle to his training — a sight that should have offensive lineman around the league shaking in their cleats.

Garrett stopped in to train with Ohio native Stipe Miocic at his gym on Tuesday, putting in some pad work and looking like an absolute beast. Each punch sounded like a firecracker going off in the gym.

“Was just getting my workout in and guess who stopped in to do some pad work,” Miocic tells the camera.

“I had to come see the gym for myself,” Garrett responds.

“Oh man, oh man,” Miocic said. “He’s going to show me a few things.”

Miocic is one of the top UFC heavyweights of all time, with a professional record of 18-3 — 14 of those wins coming by knockout. He lost the belt in July of 2018 to Daniel Cormier, ending the longest heavyweight title reign in UFC history. A rematch is scheduled for August at UFC 241.

Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal previously reported that Shawne Merriman would be doing some MMA training Garrett this offseason. Merriman recently launched an MMA promotion called Lights Out Xtreme Fighting. The name is a reference to the former All-Pro’s “Lights Out” nickname.

At 6-foot-4, 271 pounds and with world-class athleticism, it might be hard to find Garrett any sparring partners.

Myles Garrett Primed for Another Big Year with Cleveland Browns

Garrett is coming off a season where he notched 44 total tackles, including 35 solo stops, playing in all 16 games. He also recorded 13.5 sacks, earning him a second-team All-Pro nod.

What’s crazy is that the former No. 1 overall pick might just be scratching the surface — a scary thought for the rest of the league. Garrett made some headlines this offseason after he said that former defensive coordinator and interim head coach Gregg Williams limited him during the season, telling him to only use two pass-rush moves.

“I hopefully have more freedom to be the player I want to be,” Garrett said. “[Former defensive coordinator and interim head coach] Gregg [Williams] was more like: ‘You win with these two moves. I don’t want to see anything else out of you.’ It’s kind of hard with two moves.”

Garrett will welcome using a full arsenal of moves, and might even pick up a few more through his MMA training.

Myles Garrett’s Insane Training Regiment

Thanks to his tremendous work ethic and freakish athletic ability, Garrett can do things only very few people can do in the world. He showed off some of his training on Instagram earlier this month.

Garrett showed off his leaping ability, jumping onto a padded box that’s waist-high on the defensive end (he’s 6-foot-4). The kicker is that he does it holding a pair of 50 pound dumbbells in each hand.

Not to be outdone, here is Garrett’s fellow #Browns Defensive Lineman Larry Ogunjobi @Mr_Ogunjobi causally squatting 725 pounds 💪🏾. That poor bar is bending like Beckham (David, not Odell). pic.twitter.com/txCI9vRzma — Nicholas A. Kovach (@TheKovach) July 2, 2019

He also got into a squat battle with his defensive line buddy Larry Ogunjobi, who’s also a very, very strong man. After Garrett put up 675 pounds, Big Larry responded, posting a video with 725 pounds on the bar and winning the battle … for now.

With Garrett, Ogunjobi and new additions Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson on the defensive line, the Browns are set to be strong in the trenches.

