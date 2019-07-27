NBA Win Total Betting Props: Lakers & Clippers Headline in Battle for LA

We know which teams are likely going to be very good in the 2019-20 NBA regular season, which most likely will tip off on Tuesday, October 15 – the schedule should be out in a few weeks if past years are any indication.

Led by first-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks won a league-high 60 games last regular season but couldn’t reach the NBA Finals. Despite losing a few good players in free agency, the Bucks are still given the highest 2019-20 win total at 56.5 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com – some of that is playing in the much easier Eastern Conference.

The Los Angeles Clippers have a win total of 55.5 after adding All-Star forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Los Angeles Lakers are at 51.5 at betting sites with the addition of All-Star Anthony Davis and a few other once-good veterans to play alongside LeBron James. What will the Golden State Warriors be next season after losing Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins and Andre Iguodala and without Klay Thompson for most of the season off a torn ACL? They are given a win total of 47.5 – the Dubs haven’t finished with fewer than 47.5 wins since 2012-13 under then-coach Mark Jackson.

Which teams will have the best chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft? Early projections have the big prize being Memphis freshman center James Wiseman, the top overall recruit in the nation this season. Obviously, a lot can change between now and then; no one had Zion Williamson projected at No. 1 overall this time last year.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets are both given the lowest win total at 24.5 each on those NBA odds. The Cavs started their full-blown rebuild last year because LeBron left for the City of Angels. Cleveland, which has a new coach in John Beilein, finished 19-63. Don’t be surprised if the Cavs trade their current best player, former All-Star forward Kevin Love, at some point before February.

Charlotte, of course owned by Michael Jordan, finished 39-43 last year and only two games out of a playoff spot but lost franchise player Kemba Walker to the Boston Celtics. The Hornets replaced him in a sign-and-trade with Boston for Terry Rozier, a clear downgrade. The Hornets also let a pretty solid young player, Jeremy Lamb, leave in free agency without an attempt to bring him back. Good thing Jordan is the GOAT as a player because his ownership tenure thus far has left much to be desired.

