Best Available NBA Free Agents: Kelly Oubre, Lance Stephenson Among Top 5

As the NBA offseason rolls along, the list of available free agents continues to thin out, but 10 days after the action got underway, there are still multiple noteworthy names on the open market. Although the Kevin Durant’s and Kawhi Leonard’s of free agency are long gone, teams still have the opportunity to add players capable of making an impact in 2019-20 and beyond.

We’re going to take a look at the list of best available remaining NBA free agents, along with a few potential landing spots for a few names. It is worth pointing out that some of the players on the list below find themselves in unique spots or have already been linked to teams.

The list will not include players who have agreed to deals unless it’s a unique situation, such as the one with Marcus Morris and his decision between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks.

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Best Available Remaining Free Agents: Top-25

Kelly Oubre, small forward

Kenneth Faried, power forward

Lance Stephenson, guard/forward

Jeremy Lin, guard

Justin Holiday, guard/forward

Thabo Sefolosha, small forward

Trey Burke, guard

Carmelo Anthony, forward

Trey Lyles, forward

Lance Thomas, power forward

Pau Gasol, center

David Nwaba, guard/forward

Sam Dekker, forward

Vince Carter, guard/forward

Joakim Noah, center

Iman Shumpert, guard/forward

Nene, power forward/center

Jonathon Simmons, guard/forward

Nik Stauskas, guard

Jamal Crawford, guard

Jonas Jerebko, power forward

Omri Casspi, power forward

Marcin Gortat, center

Greg Monroe, center

Jerian Grant, guard

*Note: Marcus Morris initially agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Spurs, but as Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported, he’s considering signing a one-year, $15 million deal with the Knicks. He would be the top player on the list if included.

NBA Free Agency Fits for Noteworthy Names

Kelly Oubre is an interesting name to monitor, as the Phoenix Suns forward is a restricted free agent and the team has made a qualifying offer. The Dallas Mavericks could be a team to watch as a fit for Oubre after they missed on a few other potential free agent options. But beyond that, it’s unknown what type of offer he’ll be looking at and where he could land. Realistically, another year with the Suns appears fairly likely.

Both Kenneth Faried and Lance Stephenson could be options for a team like the Los Angeles Lakers or Clippers. Specifically, Faried and the Lakers make sense as they could use additional frontcourt depth. Stephenson re-signing for another go-round with LeBron James and company also could be a situation to monitor.

But the Clippers, with the additions of Leonard and Paul George, are a great option for any remaining free agent. The problem is, they have an impressive amount of depth spread across the roster, so playing time for a free agent may be hard to come by.

A few of the other names I’m interested in monitoring are Trey Burke, Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter. Burke can put the ball in the hoop and is dangerous if he gets hot, while Anthony and Carter are likely heading into their year in the league. Although I have Anthony above Carter on the list, I do think either can still contribute on some level this season, and it’d be great to see both players land with contenders.

Anthony has been continuously linked to the Lakers, but Carter’s next home remains up in the air. A potential reunion with the Atlanta Hawks for one more season could make sense for Carter, but wherever he goes, the veteran guard should find a home that offers playing time.

READ NEXT: Russell Westbrook Trade: Top 4 Options to Land Thunder Star