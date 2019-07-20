NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Zion Williamson a Heavy Favorite

Depending on which scout you listen to, former Duke superstar freshman forward Zion Williamson is either the best prospect to enter the NBA since Anthony Davis went No. 1 overall in the 2012 draft to New Orleans after one year at Kentucky or since LeBron James was selected No. 1 in 2003 by Cleveland out of an Akron high school.

Williamson does look like a can’t-miss talent and not surprisingly is the -155 favorite on the 2019/20 NBA Rookie of the Year odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. James won it his first season but Davis didn’t as he was surpassed by Portland’s Damian Lillard. No Pelican has won ROY.

If there’s one concern with Zion, it’s health. He missed a handful of games at Duke when he injured his foot after blowing out his Nike shoe in a game against North Carolina. This year’s Summer League action in Las Vegas was highly anticipated so fans could see Williamson compete against fellow professionals, but he played just 11 minutes in one game before the Pelicans shut him down with a knee bruise. Something serious? No. A pattern? Maybe. The NBA has never seen a player with the combination of Zion’s body (6-foot-7, 285 pounds) and athleticism. Might he keep breaking down?

The second pick in June’s draft was explosive Murray State guard Ja Morant – let’s all pray that Morant and Zion are invited to and agree to compete in this season’s NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest – by the Memphis Grizzlies. He’s a +333 second-favorite for ROY on those NBA odds. Fair to say that Morant is the most-hyped Murray State player to ever enter the NBA; the player from that school with the best pro career thus far likely was Popeye Jones. Memphis’ lone ROY winner was Pau Gasol in 2001-02. He was the first non-American player to win the award.

The New York Knicks’ RJ Barrett, the No. 3 overall pick and Williamson’s former Duke teammate, is +450 at sports betting sites. Barrett was a more-heralded high school recruit than Zion was, and he actually led Duke in scoring. Barrett showed both promising and concerning signs in Summer League. The last Knicks ROY was Mark Jackson in 1987-88. There’s a big drop-off after Barrett to Darius Garland (+1500). He played only a few games last season at Vandy before a season-ending injury but still was picked No. 5 by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It’s fair to say the Dallas Mavericks won’t have back-to-back ROY winners following Luka Doncic last season. Landing Doncic in trade during the 2018 draft cost the Mavs their 2019 first-round pick to Atlanta.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.