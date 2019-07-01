Nets’ Kyrie Irving Talks Return ‘Home’ on Instagram, Incorporates Jay-Z

The Brooklyn Nets landed a huge haul in 2019 NBA free agency with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, among others. For Irving, it was a return home, and one that he appears to be incredibly excited about. After the news came to light, the former Boston Celtics guard took to Instagram to post a video addressing his decision.

In perfect fashion, Irving used music from Jay-Z, who’s a former part owner of the Nets and an avid fan, as part of the video.

“It was fourth grade, I had just gotten done watching the Nets in the finals. When I knew that this is a dream that I want to fulfill, I had to manifest it, I had to go get it. I had to put in my tie, I had to put in my hours. I had to relentless work on a craft and do it with a passion and love that no one could take away.” Irving stated first.

Irving then addressed the return back home, and spoke about what heading to Brooklyn in free agency and meant to him.

“In my heart, I knew I always wanted to play at home. And home is where my heart is, and it’s always been there, simply because of such a great love that I have for my family and the way I grew up. I wouldn’t change anything about these dreams at all, it’s brought me back here and that’s home. And home is where my family is, home is where I want my legacy to continue, and I’m happy to be in Brooklyn.” Irving concluded.

