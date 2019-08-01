Hall of Fame Game 2019: Falcons vs. Broncos Odds & Betting Line

Some teams take the NFL preseason more seriously than others, and the Atlanta Falcons are not one of them according to the OddsShark NFL Database. The Falcons will take an eight-game preseason losing streak into the annual Hall of Fame Game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday as consensus three-point underdogs on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, with the OVER/UNDER total listed at 34.

Atlanta All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones will sit out the entire preseason in an effort to stay healthy, leaving the team without one of its most valuable weapons. The Falcons are also expected to be without starting quarterback Matt Ryan, meaning veteran Matt Schaub and former undrafted free agent Kurt Benkert will likely split snaps under center.

Benkert, a former Virginia Cavalier like Schaub, played for Atlanta’s practice squad in 2018 after seeing time last preseason as well. He started the preseason finale and completed 10 of 25 passes for 103 yards with two interceptions. Overall, he had four picks and was sacked seven times in four games without throwing a touchdown pass.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have a new head coach in Vic Fangio and a new starting quarterback in Joe Flacco, although he too will not play so he can be healthy for the regular season. The 34-year-old Flacco was acquired in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens and will focus on tutoring Denver’s young signal-callers, including former Cleveland Browns reserve quarterback Kevin Hogan and rookie Drew Lock.

Fangio has already said Hogan will get the start while Lock and undrafted rookie free agent Brett Rypien should also see playing time. Most of the other starters reportedly will not play either for the Broncos, who went 6-2 straight up and 5-2-1 against the spread at online sports betting sites in their last eight preseason games under former head coach Vance Joseph.

The Hall of Fame Game has been a lower-scoring affair for the most part over the past decade, with more than 33 points scored just twice in the previous seven games played in Canton. Last year, the Baltimore Ravens edged the Chicago Bears 17-16 but failed to cover the spread as 2.5-point favorites, with the total finishing UNDER 35 points.

