Novak Djokovic Career Earnings: How Much Has Tennis Star Made?

Novak Djokovic takes on Roger Federer Sunday in the Wimbledon finals (9 a.m. Eastern time, ESPN). The pair own 35 Grand Slam titles between them, as the Serbian has 15 in his career while the Swiss has 20. They also have 12 combined championships at the All England Club, as Federer is seeking his ninth.

Through 47 meetings, Djokovic holds a 25-22 edge in record. This includes a 3-1 record in Grand Slam finals. Two of those meetings in finals were Djokovic victories at Wimbledon in 2014 and 2015.

There’s substantial money on the line. According to Sporting News, the winner is guaranteed to make $2.98 million in prize money. By virtue of making the final round, both will make at least $1.49 million no matter what.

This nearly $3 million payout for Djokovic would add to career earnings of $131,701,850 overall, including singles and doubles appearances. This is the highest earnings total all-time.

For 2019, he sits at second on the overall money list with $5,929,261. A Wimbledon victory would see him pass Nadal at No. 1. No matter what happens, Djokovic will stay in front of Federer.

The majority of Djokovic’s money comes from off-the-court commitments. According to Forbes, he has already raked in $50.4 million on the year. This includes sponsorships from the likes of Head, NetJets, Seiko Watch Corporation, Ultimate Software Group, Lacoste and Asics.

This deal with Lacoste nets him eight-figures annually, including bonuses. According to the Express, he earns $30 million from his endorsements.

Novak Djokovic Net Worth

His net worth is estimated to be $220 million. He has various miscellaneous assets that contribute to this haul.

According to our own Rob Gordon, Djokovic earns $1 million a pop to impersonate other tennis players, including Federer, Rafael Nadal and Maria Sharapova, at exhibition tournaments.

In addition, he owns a chain of cafés, named Novak Café, throughout his native Serbia, as well as a restaurant in Belgrade. In 2012, Djokovic purchased Serbia’s entire supply of donkey cheese for 2013 to ensure his restaurants and Cafés had sufficient stock.

The Express talks about other ways he spends his massive wealth, including how he takes care of his family.

He also enjoys collecting cars and has been seen in an Audi R8, worth around £125,000. The family have homes in Monte Carlo, New York, Miami and Serbia, and Djokovic was reported to have spent $2.5milion (£19.7million) on a Manhattan yacht in 2009.

He also focuses heavily on charity work, establishing the Novak Djokovic Foundation in 2007. The Foundation is run by his wife, Jelena with the aim of supporting under-privileged children in Serbia and war-torn Kosovo. In May 2014, Djokovic donated the entirety of his $750,000 prize money for winning the Italian Open to help relief efforts in Serbia following severe flooding.

In 2013, at a gala during the US Open organized by the Foundation and attended by the likes of Anna Wintour, Naomi Campbell and Ricky Gervais, Djokovic raised $2.5 million to support education initiatives in his homeland.

This charity work is a trend shared by his two main peers in the men’s game in Federer and Nadal. Both run their own foundations that provide aid, educational assistance and opportunities to children in need.