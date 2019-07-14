Novak Djokovic’s Wife, Jelena Djokovic, Posts Video of Husband Knitting

Novak Djokovic’s wife, Jelena Djokovic, posted an amazing video on Instagram of the tennis star showing off his knitting skills. Novak spent time knitting with his wife after one of his matches was rained out.

“LOVE this!!! Handmade by the best 🤘😂🥰🥳 PS. Raining all day so he couldn’t play his quarterfinal match on @rolandgarros and what do we do?! Knit! 🌧🌧 Kiša pada, ništa od meča… i šta mi radimo? Opleli po vuni 😂😘 @djokernole idu ti ručni zanati amore 😂🤪😊👏🙌,” Jelena posted in the caption along with the video.

Jelena also covers more serious topics on social media. She is the co-founder and director of the Novak Djokovic Foundation. While Novak was competing at Wimbledon, Jenna was helping the foundation give back to Serbian youth. Jelena posted an overview of their recent work on Instagram (translated to English).

@exit_fondation: Jelena Djokovic @jelenadjokovicndf in front of @novakfoundation and Dusan Kovacevic in front of the #ExitFondation signed a memorandum on long-term cooperation to improve the position of pre-school children in Serbia, which begins with the action “Yes, and for me be places – we build kindergartens together”, and continues with others global campaigns like # Stars4Kids and EXIT LIFE Aid 2020.

Novak & Jelena Have 2 Kids: Stefan & Tara

The couple is the proud parents of two kids: Stefan and Tara. Depending on the tournament rules, Stefan has been seen cheering on his dad from the stands during major tournaments. Jelena frequently blogs on the foundation’s website about parenting and recently encouraged parents to listen to their children’s curiosity.

If you ask me what the secret of a child’s universe is and how they approach the exploration of the world around them, I would say that the answer is in the child’s openness, inquisitiveness, curiosity and wish to share what they do with others. Every bang in their universe leads to a new question and exploration.

Novak Thanked His Wife for “Striving to Always Be the Best Version of Yourself”

The couple first started dating in high school in 2005, per The Sun. Jelena and Novak got married in 2014. Novak celebrated his wife’s birthday in June by posting a lengthy message about being “grateful” for her filling his life with love.

“Happy Birthday Jubičak! Another year to remember. Our kids and I are grateful to have you in our lives which you fill daily with love ❤ and compassion. Thank you for striving to always be the best version of yourself. We love you with all we are @jelenadjokovicndf,” Novak noted on Instagram.

Novak has been open about how much his wife helped him break out of a tennis slump. During an ESPN interview, Novak detailed how his wife encouraged him to dig deeper into his own life.

“She likes to go in depth and analyze everything in detail,” Novak noted to ESPN. “She likes to write in her journals and makes me do the same. We had many profound conversations that revealed a lot to both of us, and about me specifically. She helped me to identify the emotions and feelings of everything that is going on and understand the big picture.”