Patrick Mahomes Shows Love for Kansas City on Jimmy Kimmel [WATCH]

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes continued his MVP tour with an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night. Mahomes landed the MVP award and Offensive Player of the Year honors after accomplishing the rare feat of 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns. On Kimmel, he expressed his love for the city that drafted him.

“I love it, I honestly do,” Mahomes said when asked if he loves living in Kansas City. “Look, we’ve got the Chiefs’ kingdom right here.”

Mahomes pointed to two men in the crowd wearing Chiefs’ apparel while calling them Chiefs’ kingdom. Kimmel knew of the two men, and asked one of them to stand up and reveal a permanent image on his body.

To his surprise, the one man stood up and revealed a tattoo of Mahomes with the words “Champ Stamp” on his lower back.

As a one time struggling Chiefs’ fan, David Leach bet his brother that they would not draft a franchise quarterback, specifically Mahomes. After Mahomes’ magical season in 2018, Leach had to pay for his bet. He sat through a tattoo session of 16 hours to complete this masterpiece. After the show, Mahomes signed the tribute to himself.

In the interview with Kimmel, Mahomes talked about a Bachelor party he attended for one of his childhood friends. He spoke on how he feels like he is the same kid from back in middle school.

“They treat me the same as they did when we were in middle school together,” Mahomes said when asked if he has to foot the bill more often due to his NFL success. “They don’t want to seem like they’re using me now that I’m in the NFL.”

Mahomes is up for two ESPY awards on Wednesday night. He has been nominated for Best Male Athlete and Best NFL Player. After the season he had in 2018, it is hard to imagine that anyone will beat Mahomes out for Best NFL Player. The other nominees for Best Male Athlete are Mookie Betts, Brooks Koepka, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be nominated for both awards at the ESPYs,” Mahomes said on Kimmel.

For Leach and Chiefs’ fans all over the country, and especially in Kansas City, they finally have their franchise quarterback. At 23 years old, Mahomes is expected to be around for quite some time in Arrowhead.

“Kansas City is such an amazing city. They really embraced me since I’ve been there,” Mahomes said. “I love being there, and I love being a part of that city and that organization.”