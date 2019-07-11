Former Patriot/Raider Richard Seymour Wins Big Money Playing Poker

It’s been a while since former defensive lineman for the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots Richard Seymour has made any headlines. The seven-time pro bowler was a monster on defense during his 12 seasons in the NFL. He won three Super Bowls as a key player on the Patriots and was one of the best defensive players the Raiders had when he was sent to Oakland. Richard Seymour proved to be one of the best defensive players in the NFL during his career but turns out he may be just as good at something else.

Richard Seymour Wins Big Money Playing Poker

For those that don’t follow professional poker playing, the World Series of Poker, or WSOP, main event is the biggest event that the poker world sees. Anybody can play, but the buy-in is $10,000. Not exactly the kind of money somebody has laying around. Though the buy-in price is steep, it’s nothing compared to how much money you can win. The first place winner for this year’s event gets $10 million and a shiny gold bracelet as a trophy. Plus, if you make it to the top 1,286, you start to get money, so it’s not only the top finishers that can make some cash. This year there are 8,569 entrants so getting into the payout bracket isn’t very easy. However, Richard Seymour made it surprisingly far.

“I really get to compete from a mental intelligence standpoint, while expanding and growing with the game,” Seymour told ESPN in 2017. “I have always thought that the game of poker was about people, relationships and situations where you have to make really good decisions on the spot. I am fascinated with poker and really enjoy the game.”

Seymour has actually become quite a prolific poker player since he left the NFL. According to The Hendon Mob, Richard Seymour has made $638,293 in his career as a poker player. Not bad for a man who was already rolling in the dough after a successful football career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Seymour is worth $21.6 million. Seymour has made headlines this year by placing 131st in the WSOP main event. Considering he beat out 8,438 players, that’s a pretty impressive feat. Due to how unpredictable poker can be, it’s rare for professional poker players to make it far in the WSOP main event. The last Hall-of-Fame poker player to win the main event was Carlos Mortenson all the way back in 2001.

Even though Seymour didn’t win, he still made $59,295 from the endeavor. Not bad, considering it only cost him $10,000 to enter. Seymour is still relatively new to the professional poker scene, but he’s already starting to turn heads. Don’t be surprised to hear more about Seymour’s poker adventures in the near future.

