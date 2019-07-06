Paul George Traded to Clippers Following Kawhi Leonard Signing

Kawhi Leonard is heading to the Los Angeles Clippers and he won’t be going alone.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Oklahoma City is trading All-Star forward Paul George to the Clippers for “a record-setting collection of draft choices.”

Sources: Oklahoma City is getting a massive package of future picks, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Galllinari, to deliver Kawhi Leonard who he wanted to partner with: Paul George. https://t.co/4bGpMNat8K — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Wojnarowski said that Oklahoma City is getting a massive package of future picks in return, including second-year point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Galllinari. Woj reported that the Thunder will get four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps.

The Clippers are sending the Thunder four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps, league sources tell ESPN. Those picks go to OKC with Gallinari and SGA. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

The trade is set to send shockwaves around the NBA. Leonard had been weighing his options between the Clippers, Lakers and Raptors.

After Leonard pushed George to find a way to get to the Clippers, Paul George approached the team and requested a trade, league sources tell ESPN. OKC was left with no choice and made the best out of a difficult situation, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Leonard reportedly pushed George to find a way to the Clippers and he requested the team trade him, according to Woj. George resigned with the Thunder last season after much speculation that he would head to play with his hometown Los Angeles Lakers — long his rumored destination. He inked a four-year, $137 million max deal with the Thunder.

But instead, George is teaming up with Leonard in a pairing nobody saw coming on the other franchise in LA.

The Clippers did not have another superstar on the roster, but bringing aboard George — who finished third in MVP last season — was enough to convince Kawhi to come to LA. Last season, George averaged 28 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

Leonard led the Raptors to the NBA title last season, averaging 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game follow a trade from the San Antonio Spurs.