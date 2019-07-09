Raiders’ Antonio Brown Tweets Past Legal Issue Resolved, Then Deletes

New wide receiver for the Oakland Raiders Antonio Brown’s busy offseason just keeps getting busier. He’s practiced with high school football teams in Hawaii, he’s done some reps with a rookie teammate and just recently was vacationing in France. Brown never seems to sleep and this bodes well for the Raiders because head coach Jon Gruden doesn’t seem sleep either. While Brown’s tenure in Oakland has been pretty free of drama so far, his time as a Pittsburgh Steeler had no lack of it. Fortunately for Brown, one of the bad headlines he made back in 2018 has now been resolved.

What Happened Between Antonio Brown & Ophir Sternberg?

Back in April of 2018, while Brown was still a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Florida Billionaire Ophir Sternberg alleged that his son was almost killed by a piece of furniture that was thrown off from a very high floor in a condo complex that both Brown and Sternberg lived in at the time. Though the 22-month old child wasn’t struck by anything, he was “traumatized” by the incident and cried for hours. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Sternberg sued Brown for $15,000 in damages. At the time, Brown’s defense said that the lawsuit was “Nothing more than a shameful attempt by a struggling real estate developer to exploit his minor child” and a “shakedown attempt.”

Sternberg accused Brown of being in a rage over missing $80,000 and a handgun. However, Brown’s defense claimed that another person was the one who was doing the things that Brown was accused of. No other specific individual was charged with anything. Brown was also sued by the landlord, Aqualina 1402 LLC, but he continued to claim his innocence. In a statement released to the media during the time, Brown said:

“It has now been made public that two lawsuits containing false claims have been filed against me. The facts will soon come out that prove my innocence. My focus will remain on football and I will not let the cases serve as a distraction.”

Well, if one of Brown’s recent tweets are to be believed, it’s still unclear who exactly was telling the truth in the situation.

Brown Resolves Legal Issue With Sternberg

In a tweet that Antonio Brown made on his personal Twitter account, he said that the legal issue between Sternberg and he has been resolved. The statement reads:

The legal dispute between Ophir Sternberg and me has been resovled, with a confidential sum of funds being donated to charity. I am sorry that an incident occured. I apologize for any statements we made in court filings or otherwise to Mr. Sternberg and family. I wish Mr. Sternberg my best with regard to future endeavors and through this settlement seek to make amends with Mr. Sternberg and family.

According to this statement, it certainly seems like Brown may be admitting guilt without directly saying it. He comes off as very apologetic, which wouldn’t be in Brown’s nature if he wasn’t in the wrong. What’s also interesting is that Brown has already deleted the statement from Twitter. He likely tweeted the statement on his own and his agent told him that it really isn’t the public’s business and told him to delete it. That’s just speculation, but it’s entirely possible. Regardless, if the previous allegations are true, the Raiders will hope that Brown can keep his temper in check and refrain from making such hot-headed mistakes. Is this legal issue resolved even though Brown quickly deleted the tweet? In all likelihood, yes.

