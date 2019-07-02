Cowboys’ Amari Cooper Continues to Diss the Raiders

In case you’ve missed it, former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper hasn’t been shy about taking shots at his former team lately. During 2018, Cooper was a non-factor for the Raiders. He was traded to the Dallas Cowboys halfway through the season and started to play more productively. The Raiders continued to play poorly once he left, but the team got a first round pick, which they used on safety Johnathan Abram. Time will tell who won the deal. It doesn’t seem like either team regrets their decision.

Cooper Continues to Diss the Raiders

Amari Cooper on why the Cowboys have been a “perfect fit” for him: “It’s like I was a piece of the puzzle that was needed. … I can only thank God that I was brought here to be a Dallas Cowboy. … It just seems like everything fell in place here.” pic.twitter.com/4LDjS0kRWg — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 24, 2019

A couple of weeks ago, Cooper was just taking subtle digs at his former team. He had a hard time coming up with things that he missed about his former team and hinted at the idea that playing for the Raiders didn’t feel like he was actually in the NFL. Well, he’s back at it and this time he’s not as subtle. In an interview the Dallas Morning News, Cooper noted that he needed a change of scenery:

Yeah. Whatever the circumstances may be, there are certain reasons why one place might not work for a guy and another place will. I think the change of scenery was really necessary. I really, honestly, don’t think if I would’ve stayed with the Raiders last season that I would’ve been able to flourish and reach some heights that I was able to reach as a Cowboy. It was definitely necessary.

He’s not wrong that a change of scenery was necessary. Many analysts thought the Raiders fleeced the Cowboys when they got a first round pick from them. Cooper continued:

I don’t think it was a good fit for me. I don’t think I was really able to showcase my skills there for whatever reasons, I’ll call it extenuating circumstances. But for whatever reason, I wasn’t able to reach my heights and I kind of knew that I needed to be gone in order to do some of the things that I wanted to do as an NFL player. I felt like there are things that I wanted to do out there on the field during the games, certain plays that I wanted to be called and certain routes that I wanted to run that just weren’t a part of the game plan.

It’s no secret that Cooper had incredibly inconsistent hands while he was in Oakland, so that’s likely why he didn’t get his way all the time. He’s led the league in drops in two different seasons. Yes, Cooper has played well in his brief time with the Cowboys so far. However, people seem to forget that Cooper was a pro bowler in his two seasons in Oakland and disappeared during his final two. He may be all smiles in Dallas now, but there was a time when the Raiders were winning and Cooper would still disappear at times. While Raider fans certainly won’t be happy with their former receiver bashing their team, they probably won’t miss him much because new Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has a much better and more consistent track record.

