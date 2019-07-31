Colin Cowherd Gives Misguided Take On Jon Gruden’s Peterman Comments

The NFL offseason was filled with rumors that Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was going to move on from quarterback Derek Carr. There was speculation that the team could take a quarterback in the draft like Kyler Murray or Dwayne Haskins, but it never happened. Oakland never had a shot at Kyler Murray, but the could’ve grabbed Haskins at the fourth overall pick. Gruden had praised these young quarterbacks in the offseason and was somewhat noncommital when asked about Carr. However, months have passed since the draft and there’s been no indication that the coach is unhappy with his quarterback. It seems like people are trying to make something an issue when there really isn’t one. Many analyst and commentators have given their take on the situation and now Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd has chimed in.

Colin Cowherd Thinks Jon Gruden Needs to Show More Love to Carr

Cowherd took to his show on Wednesday to talk about Gruden’s recent comments on backup quarterback Nathan Peterman. Here are Gruden’s comments for context:

“This Nate Peterman is growing on me,” said Gruden while on the NFL Network. “He’s athletic. I know he’s had some nightmare performances in the NFL, but when you watch the film you can see why: It’s not his fault. But he’s got some talent. He’s got some athletism. He has some experience. He was an opening day starter for the Buffalo Bills last year. I take that very seriously. He’s smart he’s done a good job. He’s been consistent, and I think he’s starting to get his confidence back. We all need that.”

Cowherd reacted to these comments by saying:

“[Peterman] is your third-string quarterback,” said Cowherd. “Say something nice about Derek Carr.

The problem with this quote is that Cowherd obviously didn’t watch the whole interview because Gruden gushed about Carr. There have been other occasions where he’s defended his starting quarterback. Unfortunately, that’s not as interesting a headline.

“Derek Carr is the only one of the top 15 QBs where don’t you kind of feel like the coach doesn’t like him?” continued Cowherd.

“Derek Carr is the only one of the top 15 QBs where don’t you kind of feel like the coach doesn’t like him?”@ColinCowherd reacts to Jon Gruden saying Nate Peterman is growing on him pic.twitter.com/Z7CbSDXiIL — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 31, 2019

This is a manufactured story if there has ever been one. There’s nothing wrong with Gruden showing some love to his backup quarterback. Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles how important it is to have a good backup. The media loves to pile on Gruden because of his personality, but his comments are beyond insignificant. The fact that this has become a headline that is become such a big story is completely baffling. There seems to be people out there that really want to believe that Carr and Gruden don’t like each other. Time will tell if these people are vindicated, but it’s safe to say that Carr doesn’t have to worry about Peterman taking his job as the starter.

Stephen A. Smith Gives Ridiculous Hot Take

It’s starting to seem like some members of the media don’t do their due diligence before they give their opinions. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith joined in on the blasting of Jon Gruden.

“Why are you there? Why are you not back doing Monday Night Football?” said Smith when asked about Gruden’s Peterman comments. “Of all the things to talk about, you pick Nathan Peterman. If we see Nathan Peterman on that field, it will be the greatest indictment of Derek Carr.”

Look, nobody is trying to say Peterman is the next Joe Montana. Just because Gruden said that he’s improving, doesn’t mean that he’s handing the keys to the franchise to him. There’s been absolutely no indication whatsoever that Peterman has any chance to start. He probably won’t even make the team. This whole media blitz about Gruden’s comments is so profoundly misguided. That being said, the coach should just avoid talking about his backup unless he’s ready for another lashing from the media.

