Jon Gruden Says Josh Jacobs Still Has to ‘Earn’ Starting RB Job

With the start of training camp for the Raiders, head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock addressed the media for the first time since minicamps. Both guys have backgrounds in media so they know how to handle a press conference. There’s only so much information that the two men can divulge this early in training camp, but they did offer a few interesting tidbits, especially surrounding the Raiders rookies.

Josh Jacobs Still Needs to Prove Himself

Raiders coach Jon Gruden on rookie RB Josh Jacobs: “He won’t be the feature back until he earns it:” Wants to see “how much he can eat” this preseason. “He’s a great kid and has a lot of talent.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 26, 2019

One of the most interesting things to come from the press conference was Gruden’s addressing of rookie running back Josh Jacobs.

“He won’t be the feature back until he earns it,” said Gruden.

It’s been assumed that the starting job is Jacobs’ to lose, but based on Gruden’s comments, it won’t be so easy for him. The Raiders still have veterans Doug Martin and Jalen Richard on the roster, so Jacobs is going to need to prove that he’s better than those two guys.

Surprise Injury

One surprise from the press conference was when Mike Mayock announced that offensive guard Denzelle Good will be out for two months because he had lower back surgery. He’ll definitely miss the beginning of the season. Based on comments from Jon Gruden, it seems like recent acquisition Jonathan Cooper will have the edge, but Gruden did say that they’ll have a competition there.

Richie Incognito is the most talented player in the group of guards, but he’ll be serving a two-game suspension to start the season.

