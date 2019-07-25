Training camp isn’t only the time for players show off when talking about the Oakland Raiders. Few coaches in the NFL come with more celebrity than Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. After spending many years in the broadcast booth, Gruden came back to the NFL last year because he’s eager to turn the Raiders into a winner. Owner Mark Davis has given Gruden the keys to succeed, it’s up to him to use them properly.

While he’s certainly gotten his fair share of backlash due to last year’s poor performance, Gruden and the Raiders seem primed to start turning things around in 2019 and that’s starting to show in the early stages of this year’s training camp.

Raiders’ Jon Gruden Shows off Muscles at Training Camp [WATCH]

With Jon Gruden’s son being the team’s strength and conditioning assistant, it makes sense that he could still show off his muscles.

Caught on video by rookie defensive end Clelin Ferrell, Jon Gruden takes a couple relatively large dumbells and gets a few reps in. Deuce Gruden is fired up about his dad’s showcase. Who knew the 55-year-old still had it in him? Must be that old man strength. It’s good to see the Raiders having some fun so far this offseason. Last year was anything but fun and if the Raiders can build a better comradery, it could mean good things for the future of the team.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Gruden’s Second Year

Gruden’s return to the Raiders was far from the triumph that many were hoping it was going to be. Drama, injuries and player uncertainty killed the season. However, this year feels different. There seems to be a better aura around the team. While a positive aura doesn’t necessarily translate to wins, it should give the Raiders a better outlook in 2019. The team is much younger and that injection of youth should be a welcome change considering the Raiders were the oldest team in the NFL last season.

Gruden has filled the roster with “Gruden-Grinders.” The team targeted high-character, hard-working guys in free agency and the draft. Gruden is all about putting in the necessary work to succeed and he’s brought in the right players to make that vision a reality. Antonio Brown is one of the newest Raiders and nobody works harder than him. QB Derek Carr is also known for his work ethic and new right-tackle Trent Brown has been working like a fiend this offseason. There are players with character concerns like Richie Incognito on the roster, but he’ll be easy to cut loose if he acts up. This is a big year for Gruden as confidence in his ability as a coach is waning. He’s got a long contract, but the Raiders can’t stand for 10 years of mediocrity if Gruden can’t get it done. With added weapons, look for Gruden to put forth much more creative gameplans in 2019.

READ NEXT: Why Deadspin Is Dead Wrong About Trashing of the Raiders

