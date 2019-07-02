Josh Jacobs Tied for Highest Rated Raiders Rookie in Madden 20

For all the gamers out there, EA Sports has just released their ratings for all the NFL rookies for the upcoming Madden 20 game. Of course, these ratings have already turned some heads with some notable and head-scratching choices. The Oakland Raiders had three first round picks so most would figure that they’d have some highly rated players. While there are some decent ratings for the newest members of the Raiders, there are some ratings that really stand out.

The first pick the Raiders made in the 2019 draft was defensive end Clelin Ferrell and his rating was probably the controversial considering where he was drafted. He had an overall rating of 74, which would rank him tied for the 13th highest rating in the entire draft class. It was considered a reach for the Raiders when they drafted him at number four, but Ferrell is seen as an NFL-ready type prospect and was highly productive at Clemson. He is rated lower than his former partner along the Clemson defensive line Christian Wilkins, who was drafted nine spots lower. According to the rating system, Ferrell’s acceleration is his best attribute as they rated him an 86 in that field. Ferrell will likely be closely scrutinized until he hits the field due to where he was drafted compared to where he was expected to go.

Tied with Ferrell with a 74 rating is rookie running back Josh Jacobs. Jacobs was picked 20 spots later than Ferrell, so it’s interesting that they would share a rating. Jacobs plays a less premium position when it comes to the draft than Ferrell so that would likely explain why they share a similar rating. Jacobs is the highest rated running back from the 2019 draft class but is rated eight points lower than last year’s top rookie running back, Saquon Barkley. Jacobs’ lack of production while playing at Alabama is likely why he’s rated lower than a lot of first-round running backs from previous years. He can easily prove that he’s better than his rating once the season starts.

Another confusing choice is that the team’s fifth-round pick in wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is somehow rated higher than the other first-round pick at safety Johnathan Abram and second-round pick Trayvon Mullen. Renfrow made some big plays in college and is getting some hype, but it seems rather premature to rate him better than players that were picked significantly higher than him. Abram and Mullen were really good college players, so it doesn’t make a lot of sense why they’d rank so poorly.

Some other Raiders rookies that were drafted in the later rounds took to Twitter to sound off.

67 Overall Madden Rating….smh We Got Work To Do😂😂 — Madd Maxx Crosby (@CrosbyMaxx) July 1, 2019

Both Quinton Bell and Maxx Crosby took note of their low ratings. They took it on the chin and both seem motivated to prove those ratings wrong. While the two rookie defensive ends will have to fight for playing time, the Raiders had a bad defensive line in 2018, so they’ll get their chances to stand out. Be sure to check out how the rest of the Raiders rookies ranked here.

