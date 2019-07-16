It wasn’t long ago when Martavis Bryant was an exciting young wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a rookie, he quickly established himself as a deep threat and put up 549 receiving yards on only 26 receptions. He continued to play well in his second season after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, he would violate the policy again and missed the entirety of the 2016 season due to suspension. He played through the 2017 season for the Steelers without facing suspension, but the team eventually traded him to the Oakland Raiders for a third-round pick before the 2018 season.

His tenure in Oakland was rocky as he was cut by the Raiders just before the season started, but then they signed him back on just 10 days later. He wasn’t nearly as effective for the Raiders and was eventually put on injured reserve halfway through the season. Before the season ended, Bryant was suspended indefinitely for violating terms of his conditional reinstatement. It’s been about seven months since Bryant received that indefinite suspension and now it’s reported that he’s seeking reinstatement. Bryant is not under contract for any NFL team and it is likely he will receive a lengthy suspension during the 2019 season. The NFLPA seems to drag their feet when it comes to reinstating repeat offenders, so it may be a while before Bryant gets an answer.

Do the Raiders Have Room for Martavis Bryant if He’s Reinstated?

If Bryant is to get reinstated, the Raiders may seem like a logical fit. His old teammate Antonio Brown is now with the squad and the Raiders gave up a third-round pick for him without getting much return on investment. The top two receiving spots are almost certainly locked down by Brown and Tyrell Williams. Rookie Hunter Renfrow seems to be an interesting option at number three in the slot, but there are also veterans Ryan Grant and J.J. Nelson that could get snaps. While Bryant’s upside is bigger than all of those guys, his downside is also much bigger. Bryant is an amazing deep threat and the idea of lining him up next to Tyrell Williams and letting quarterback Derek Carr lob the ball down the field will certainly have head coach Jon Gruden salivating. However, the Raiders probably don’t want the optics of another suspended player on their roster.

One of the more controversial moves the Raiders made this offseason was signing Richie Incognito. He’s suspended for the first two games of the season. The Raiders also have Vontaze Burfict, who has also been suspended in the past. Throw in a little Antonio Brown and adding a player like Bryant to the mix could spell disaster. Like previously stated, Bryant will probably face a long suspension in 2019. However, if he can prove that he can stay out of trouble, he may be the perfect addition during a late-season run for the Raiders if they find themselves in playoff contention.

How Did Bryant Do When He Played With Antonio Brown?

Martavis Bryant has been very productive when on the fieldhttps://t.co/5HF6MVgp9n pic.twitter.com/ExlFdVdBth — PFF (@PFF) September 1, 2017

The most intriguing thing about a potential Bryant return is his past success with Antonio Brown. The two wideouts played three seasons together in Pittsburgh and they played well next to each other. In 2015, Brown had the most productive year of his career and put up 1,834 receiving yards, which was the fourth most ever put up by a player in NFL history. Who was next Brown when he did that? Bryant who was second on the team that year with 765 receiving yards. The Steelers seem to have a knack for getting the most out of their receivers and maybe the Raiders could replicate that success. Bryant would never be the number two option while Tyrell Williams is in Oakland, but Bryant could add more talent to a wide receiving corps that looks to be one of the most talented in the NFL already. Jon Gruden said that he wants the best receiving corps in the NFL and adding a play like Bryant may give the Raiders just that.

