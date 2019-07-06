Kawhi Leonard has come to an agreement to play for the Los Angeles Clippers next season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is a max one for four years, $142 million. This immediately pushes the other Los Angeles team into title contention, as Leonard combines forces with fellow All-Star Paul George, who will be traded from Oklahoma City.

It also leaves the Raptors without the superstar that led them to their first-ever NBA title last month. He earned his second Finals MVP by averaging 28.5 points versus the Warriors. This is Leonard’s third team in three seasons after leaving San Antonio after the 2018 season.

Let’s take a look at what Toronto has left.

Raptors Roster & Starting Lineup After Kawhi Leonard Signing

*Notates expected starter

C: Marc Gasol*, Serge Ibaka, Chris Boucher

PF: Pascal Siakam*, Eric Moreland, Malcolm Miller

SF: OG Anunoby*, Patrick McCaw

SG: Norman Powell*, Jodie Meeks

PG: Kyle Lowry*, Fred VanVleet, Jeremy Lin

No more Leonard doesn’t mean Toronto lacks a competent starting rotation. Starting with the backcourt, Kyle Lowry excelled in Game 6 of the Finals versus the Warriors, putting up 26 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds to help clinch the championship.

Overall, he has only averaged 14.2 points, but the 33-year-old looks to have a few more years of production left in him before turning towards retirement.

As seen in the Finals, the combination of Siakam and Gasol controlled the lane against the Warriors. Siakam, in particular, broke out with 16.9 points per game on the season. He reached double-digits in each game versus Golden State, including a 26-point performance in the title-clincher.

The question comes with OB Anunoby. He’s got better length than Leonard at 6-foot-8, but at 21, the former first-rounder is probably not ready to assume a full starting role yet. He scored just seven points a game in 2018-19, and only managed 11.1 points per contest his sophomore year at Indiana.

Expect him to share time with McCaw, and possibly Jeremy Lin, who has been pushed out the guard rotation by Fred VanVleet.

Raptors Lose Danny Green, as Well

Free agent guard Danny Green will sign a two-year, $30M deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Green was very clear that he wanted to return to a winning culture, which could no longer be the case sans Leonard.

“If Toronto brings everyone back, I think we have a really good shot of coming out of the East again,” Green said to Sporting News. “So why would I not want to be there? But things change and things move. [If the Raptors can’t bring everyone back], there are going to be other teams who are in the running and I want to see what those situations are.”

The key wording here is “out of the East.” With the Lakers adding James and Davis, the move made sense for Green.