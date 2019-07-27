Redskins’ Josh Norman on defense: ‘ … we smashing this year’

The Washington Redskins have expectations that they will field one of the better defensive units in the NFL this season. The team has built steadily along the defensive line to the tune of three first-round selections over the past three drafts. This offseason Washington signed the most coveted defensive free agent in safety, Landon Collins.

Pairing Collins with Pro Bowl cornerback Josh Norman in the Redsksins secondary should provide the leadership needed to help the many young faces that will be on the field with the duo.

So far, the early returns on the Redskins defense after three days of training camp are positive and the vision the team had in adding pieces for Defensive Coordinator, Greg Manusky’s unit looks to be paying off.

While speaking with the media today at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Virginia, Norman had some exciting points for fans about the defensive unit.

“Oh man, we smashing this year,” Norman said about his defensive teammates. “I think just the pinnacle of rising up from what we built from four years to now. Oh man, we cooking, we really are. Just to see us out there and how we flying around, linebackers playing downhill and cracking. Like safeties and corners actually breaking on the football; Dunny [Quinton Dunbar] had three today. I mean come on you can’t make this stuff up; Fabian [Moreau] is looking sweet. You look at the whole entire crew right now; I mean 25 [Jimmy Moreland] that kid is looking special. Shoot, you can’t say enough about our crew really. How we have been able to evolve. I don’t even want to talk about D-line because I get [excited] just talking about those guys because they are just so freaking phenomenal – they really are. Those bulls upfront really make everything go for us. If they can thread through the offensive line like they’ve been doing these past three days; oh man we’re going to be a force to be reckoned with, for sure.”

The former Coastal Carolina star understands that he has to raise his game to another level to help the Redskins defensive unit become one of the best in the NFL.

“Yeah every year is a rise,” Norman said. “Every year is a rise. No matter what it is, the obstacles that we face is always to rise above that and be something that’s more that you were the previous year. I’ll be better than I was last year. Last year I was better than the year before that one and it’s just going to continue to go forth because that’s how I prepare, that’s how I push myself. Outside voices are what they are. I can’t control those. They’ll be that for the rest of my life.”

Norman is working with a new defensive back coach for the third time in three years since he joined the Redskins. This year the Redskins brought in longtime NFL assistant Ray Horton to lead the secondary. So far, Norman likes where things are under Horton’s tutelage.

“Man, it’s fresh. It really is,” Norman said. “You cannot – no matter what you do – substitute pretty much everything about veteran leadership than that guy. I mean, [he is] experience at its best. No matter where you go or what you do, you want to have that experience because I can pull from him to be like, ‘What can I change here?’ Because he’s played it, he’s coached it, he’s done it. So, he’s seen it all. It’s almost like, ‘Okay, what can I use or can I grab from him to put in my tool belt so I can go out there and defeat my opponent?’ Because if you don’t have that experience, it’s like, ‘What are we doing? How are we able to take from you?’ You know what I’m saying? It’s hard, because for me I’m at a point where we steady trying to grow. I didn’t make it yet. At least I don’t feel that way. I need more. And he can give me that.”

As far as what the secondary can expect, Norman was confident in this year’s group especially from where it has grown since his arrival with Washington four seasons ago.

“Well, obviously it’s turnovers,” Norman mentioned. “You can never not have enough, no matter if you lead the league in turnovers, so we got to get the ball out no matter what it is. If it’s on the run game, we got to be a force there, stripping the ball. If it’s in the air, we got to take it away with an interception. So, whenever we can get our hands on the ball and create turnovers, that’s what we need to do. But, communication has been excellent. Everybody is just getting along. We got a fresh crop of guys that’s in there. It’s just shoring up everybody. It’s fun to play to with right now.”

Norman, 31, can be a dominant player at times and this year the Redskins are expecting to get the best out of the former fifth-round pick of the 2012 NFL Draft. If he can play at the level expected of him the Redskins could present a havoc-wreaking defensive unit in all phases when they open the season against the Philadelphia Eagles. They will need that considering their offensive line is dealing with injuries and the holdout of Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams.