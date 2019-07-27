Redskins Make the First Move in Trent Williams Stalemate

As every day goes by during Washington Redskins training camp the prognosis of a reunion with Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams looks bleaker.

The Redskins and the face of the franchise are at a stalemate and the much-needed services of a potential hall of fame player are clearly on display.

After three days of practice, it is obvious that the situation has to come to some sort of resolution. Today the Redskins took the first step in any direction by placing Williams on the Reserve/Did Not Report list.

The team has worked out several veteran linemen and signed one who could be a replacement for the seven-time, Pro Bowler.

Washington signed veteran Corey Robinson who was out on the field practicing today. The offensive line has taken a hit with injuries and the absence of Williams and has been getting dominated in practice by the defensive line.

Again, something will have to give soon or the Redskins may have to start making immediate plans to go into the regular season without their most popular and respected player outside of linebacker Ryan Kerrigan.

For a team indoctrinating two new quarterbacks into their offense in veteran, Case Keenum and rookie first-round draft pick, Dwayne Haskins, this is a tumultuous start for the pair.

It's going to be tough to fully evaluate things with an offensive line that is getting manhandled in practice. I'm concerned the defensive line will not get better going against a makeshiftline as well. #Redskins #HTTR #NFL #NFLTrainingCamp — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) July 26, 2019

Coach Jay Gruden mentioned he hasn’t heard from Williams and also has said he has to coach what he has available but gave a shocking assessment of what he has to deal with when he mentioned from one of his pre-practice pressers that status of signing a left tackle.

“I hope so; a lot of it depends on where Geron [Christian] is at,” Gruden said in accessing the left tackle situation. “We have to get him up-to-speed, see where he’s at physically – if we feel like he can handle it. Obviously, Ereck Flowers and some of the young guys on the inside are part of it. You know, with Wes Martin, Zac [Kerin], and some of these other guys, we’re trying to obviously in training camp try to get these guys schooled-up in multiple positions because when you dress seven on a game day some guy might have to play tackle, guard, and center. At the end of the day, we would like to have a solid five offensive linemen that we know who are playing where on the first play of the game. Right now, we do not have that at this time, but we’ll get there. I do anticipate bringing a veteran guy in here at some point.”