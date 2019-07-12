Roger Federer Career Earnings: How Much Has Tennis Star Made?

Roger Federer takes on Rafael Nadal Friday in the Wimbledon semifinals (10:30 a.m. Eastern time, ESPN). While the Spaniard holds a 24-15 advantage in overall meetings, the 37-year-old Swiss has gone 2-1 in their meetings at the All England Club.

There’s substantial money on the line today even if neither ends up winning the title on Sunday. According to Sporting News, the winner is guaranteed to make $1.49 million in prize money. By virtue of making the semifinals, both will make at least $746,572.

If Federer were to win his ninth Wimbledon singles title this weekend, he would collect a $2.98 million prize. This would add to career earnings of $124,774,930 overall, including singles and doubles appearances.

For 2019, he sits at third on the overall money list with $4,260,013. A Wimbledon victory would see him pass Nadal. However, should Novak Djokovic advance on the other side, a title this weekend in London would land Federer at No. 2 overall.

The majority of Federer’s money comes from off-the-court commitments. According to Forbes, he has already raked in $93.4 million. This includes sponsorships from the likes of Credit Suisse, Mercedes-Benz, Rolex and the Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo. This latter contract nets him $30 million a year for the next 10 years.

Roger Federer Net Worth

According to our own Tim Keeney, Roger Federer had a net worth of about $400 million as of 2017. Keeney broke down exactly how the endorsements and sponsorships add to Federer’s deep coffers.

In 2008, Federer, who had been with Nike since 2002, signed a 10-year extension with the global sports apparel company worth up to $13 million per year in 2008. The next year, he signed a 10-year deal with Credit Suisse for $20 million. In 2010, he joined Mercedes-Benz. In 2012, he landed a $15 million deal with Rolex. Other sponsors include Jura, Moet & Chandon Champagne, Barilla, Lindt, Wilson, NetJets and Sunrise. According to Forbes, he has pulled in over $500 million in endorsement money during his career.

Despite the massive wealth, fame and public success, Federer has earned a reputation as a quiet and humble personality.

“I think the normality of Roger is what surprises everybody,” said former pro and ESPN commentator Darren Cahill. “For somebody who’s achieved what he’s achieved, I think a lot of people build up an exterior wall to block it out. But he hasn’t got a wall at all.”

This manifests itself into Federer’s charity work.

The Roger Federer Foundation, which was founded in 2003, “supports educational projects located in the region of southern Africa and Switzerland.” The foundation has provided access to education for over 600,000 children in these areas, with one million being the goal for 2018.

According to Forbes, the foundation has raised $40 million since its inception and donated $30 million to education programs in Africa. Most recently, an exhibition match between Federer and John Isner in Seattle raised $2 million.

While he is a charitable person, he has made sure his family lives in a slew of comfortable homes. According to Perfect Tennis, he owns a holiday home in the Swiss town of Valbella, and has recently purchased 16,000 acres of land near Lake Zurich for a new home “right on the picturesque Kempratner bay which sits on the Zürichsee lakeshore.”