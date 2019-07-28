Rory McIlroy PGA Tour Wins, Major Victories & Career Earnings

Rory McIlroy had a disastrous first day at last week’s British Open right near his hometown in Northern Ireland. Ever since his 8-over-par implosion last Thursday, he’s shot 16-under-par over the last four rounds.

This includes a sizzling 8-under 62 at Saturday’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational third round. He notched nine birdies and just one bogey at TPC Southwind in Memphis, including a successful 27-foot birdie putt on 18 to take the outright lead.

McIlroy leads by one stroke over Brooks Koepka entering the final round. The 30-year-old Northern Irishman’s momentum is not lost on the American.

“Rory is going to come out firing,” Koepka said to the Daily Mail. “You know he’s going to play a good one. I’m just going to have to take it deep. I feel every time I tee it up I’ve got a chance to make some history. It’s a neat place to be.

“I’m playing some incredible golf right now and I’m enjoying it while it lasts but tomorrow it’s going to be difficult.”

McIlroy has a great chance at tallying his third PGA Tour victory of the 2019 season. He previously outpaced British Open champion Shane Lowry at the RBC Canadian Open back in June. He also nabbed The Players Championship, as well as 11 top-10 finishes.

Overall, a win this weekend in Memphis would net McIlroy his 17th win on the PGA Tour. Four of those are major championships, including the 2011 U.S. Open, the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championships and the 2014 British Open.

In addition, he has taken home nine victories on the international circuit, including:

2009 Dubai Desert Classic [European Tour]

Dubai Desert Classic [European Tour] 2011 Shanghai Masters [Eur]

Shanghai Masters [Eur] 2011 UBS Hong Kong Open [Eur]

UBS Hong Kong Open [Eur] 2012 DP World Tour Championship [Eur]

DP World Tour Championship [Eur] 2013 Emirates Australian Open [Australian Tour]

Emirates Australian Open [Australian Tour] 2014 BMW PGA Championship [Eur]

BMW PGA Championship [Eur] 2015 Omega Dubai Desert Classic [Eur]

Omega Dubai Desert Classic [Eur] 2015 DP World Tour Championship [Eur]

DP World Tour Championship [Eur] 2016 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Hosted by the Rory Foundation [Eur]

Rory McIlroy Career Earnings

A victory at TPC Southwind will lead to a $1.745 million prize, according to Golf News Net. This is based off of a $10.25 million purse.

This would add onto McIlroy’s career earnings of $68,046,841 per Yahoo Sports. A little under $48 million of that has come on the PGA Tour.

A win would also vault him into the top-10 on the all-time PGA Tour Money List. He currently sits at No. 11 just behind Ernie Els and Sergio Garcia. With Els not participating this weekend and Garcia back in a tie for 41st at the moment, McIlroy’s potential first-place prize would be more than enough to jump to No. 9 overall.

With this vast amount of income, McIlroy has been able to afford luxurious things such as his home in Jupiter (Fla.). According to Swing By Swing, he purchased the mansion for about $9.5 million. It covers over 15,000 square feet and has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

In addition, he has set up charities such as the The Rory Foundation to assist children by investing in communities, research and health infrastructure. He has hosted the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, which has led to donations as high as €666,000 ($750,000) to charities such as Barretstown, the Jack and Jill Foundation and the Laura Lynn Children’s Hospice.