Royal Portrush Costs: How Much are Fees to Play to Golf?

There are various prices for fans to play on courses at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. First off, there’s the difference in the green fees for Dunluce, the location of this year’s British Open, and the ones for the Valley course.

According to the course website, fans can play at Dunluce for £220 per player ($275). The course will open on July 25, which is four days after the Open Championship wraps up on Sunday. Once it hits November, the winter rates plummet to £90 per player ($112.50).

These rates will escalate in 2020:

£240 per person.

Additional Round (on the same day) £150.00

Winter rate November 2019 to March 2020 Mon. to Sun (excl. Saturdays) is £90 per player. Winter conditions will apply i.e. if there is frost then frost holes could be in play.

Rathmore Golf Club hosts the Valley Links course, which is considered significantly easier than Dunluce. Thus, it is less expensive.

It is £50.00 per person per round with an additional charge of £7.50 subject to availability, on the day. However, it is currently closed until August 31st to outsiders. The winter rate will be £25 per player.

Americans Have Visited Royal Portrush in Droves for the 2019 British Open

According to Golf.com, Americans account for three-quarters of Royal Portrush’s overseas visitors. When the R&A confirmed that the Open Championship would return to Portrush for the first time since 1951, ticket sales went through the roof.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the 15,000 allotted tickets from the R&A website sold out within three days and even crashed the site. The small Northern Ireland community will balloon to a sizable population this weekend.

A remote, seaside town of about 7,000 people will draw a crowd that—in total over the course of the week—is estimated at 237,500. The number of tickets sold, a record high for an Open outside St. Andrews, is equivalent to 11% of the population of Northern Ireland.

Fortunately for many of the Yanks in attendance, one of their own sits atop the leaderboard entering the third round. J.B. Holmes of Kentucky is tied with Ireland’s Shane Lowry at 8-under-par after two rounds of play.

⛳️ JB Holmes is the man to catch on day two of the Open Championship He leads by three after another birdie at the sixth!pic.twitter.com/695RCIACdX — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) July 19, 2019

In addition, previous major winners in Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka are lurking just three strokes behind. While the Americans are representing well on the scorecards, England’s Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood trail Holmes by just one stroke.

As beautiful as the course is for American tourists, the location held special significance for native Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy. One of the best in the game struggled mightily on Thursday to an 8-over-par.

However, he battled to a 65 on Friday, yet still missed the cut. It led to an emotional press conference, according to Golf Digest.

“There’s a lot of them,” McIlroy said, choking up when asked about his favorites moments from the two days. “As much as I came here at the start of the week saying I wanted to do it for me, you know, by the end of the round there today I was doing it just as much for them as I was for me. I wanted to be here for the weekend. Selfishly, I wanted to feel that support for two more days.

“It’s been an eye-opener for me. Sometimes you’re so far away and you forget about all the people that are cheering you on back home. And then you come and play in front of them, it definitely hit me like a ton of bricks today.”

With the native son out of contention, it’s up to Lowry, Westwood and Eastwood to prevent a full American invasion at Royal Portrush.