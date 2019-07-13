Serena Williams’ Husband, Alexis Ohanian, Is Reddit Co-Founder

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, has had a successful career in the business world. Ohanian is the co-founder of Reddit and is involved in the venture capital company Initialized. Ohanian noted on his Instagram profile that the company is valued at $36 billion. In an article he wrote for Inc., Ohanian described Reddit as the “front page of the internet.”

“We built Reddit in three weeks,” Ohanian explained on Inc. “It was just Web links and text submitted by users, with Interesting or Uninteresting buttons that you could click on underneath. Simple: That’s all it was. After a contentious debate, we added Comments. We knew our business was in our user base, that that was the most important part.”

Ohanian and his partner sold the company to Conde Nast in 2016 for between $10 to $15 million. The Reddit founder has an estimated net worth of $70 million, per Forbes. Ohanian’s newer project Initialized focuses on helping startups succeed by pairing them with an experienced panel of entrepreneurs.

When They First Met in Rome, Serena Tried to Get Alexis to Leave by Pretending There Was a Rat at Their Table

Williams first met Ohanian at the Cavalieri hotel in Rome when he sat down next to her table of friends at the pool. According to Vanity Fair, Williams and her friends initially tried to get Ohanian to leave by pretending there was a rat.

“This big guy comes and he just plops down at the table next to us, and I’m like, ‘Huh! All these tables and he’s sitting here?,’ ” Serena remembered. Alexis recalled that the pool area was “not quite so empty.” Then came the quintessential Australian accent of Zane Haupt. “Aye, mate! There’s a rat. There’s a rat by your table. You don’t want to sit there.” Serena started laughing. “We were trying to get him to move and get out of there,” said Serena. “He kind of refuses and he looks at us. And he’s like, ‘Is there really a rat here?’ ” At which point Serena remembers the first words she ever said to him. “No, we just don’t want you sitting there. We’re going to use that table.” “I’m from Brooklyn. I see rats all the time.”

Serena & Alexis Have a Combined Net Worth of $295 Million

Williams has an estimated net worth of $225 million meaning the couple has a combined worth of $295 million, per Forbes. Williams is the first-ever athlete to make Forbes World’s Richest Self-Made Women list. The tennis star invested in 34 startups and launched Serena Ventures to help start new companies, per Forbes.

For Ohanian, there is no jealousy of his partner’s success. Ohanian noted in an article written for Glamour that there is a misconception in the current culture.

“A full 50 percent of men expect their career to take precedence over their wife’s,” Ohanian explained in Glamour. “I know this is real, because I’ve seen the tweets and comments about how being less successful (or doing what is traditionally considered ‘women’s work’ and caring for your kids) can be ’emasculating.’ To me, that says more about the guy than anything else. If you need to make more money than your partner to have confidence, then I think there’s something more going on under the hood.”