Shane Lowry Caddie’s Salary: How Much Money Does Bo Martin Make?

Shane Lowry has spent time playing on both the PGA and European Tours, picking up four wins during his professional career. But as the Belfast Telegraph cites, he’s only worked with caddie Bo Martin since September 2018. Even during that stretch which has been less than one full calendar year, both Lowry and Martin appear to have made an impressive amount of money.

The exact salary and income caddies make can reportedly vary, as their exact pay is typically not disclosed publicly. With that said, we can at least get an idea of how much Martin makes while working alongside Lowry.

As Golfweek previously explained, caddies will make the bulk of their money off bonuses which depend on where a player finishes. They cite a story from Forbes which explains that caddies typically receive 10 percent if a player wins an event, seven percent for a top-10 finish and five percent if the finish is below that.

With that said, bonuses aren’t the only way caddies are paid, and we can get a decent estimate for how much Martin has made since teaming up with Lowry in 2018.

Shane Lowry’s Caddie, Bo Martin’s Salary Before Bonuses

While there’s no question that the bulk of the annual pay for a caddie will come from bonuses, Golfweek points out that there is a salary which is given for every week in which they take part in a tournament. According to the report, this comes in at roughly $1,800 to $2,000.

Although it’s a solid amount of money and can end up being roughly $8,000 per month depending on how many tournaments are played, there is a catch. In the same article, it’s revealed that caddies on the PGA and LPGA Tours are “almost never” paid additional money outside of their salary to cover travel costs.

So for many caddies, and especially those traveling back-and-forth from Europe and the United States, that can surely get costly. With that said, Martin may make a bit more due to how much it often costs to travel between countries, but that has not been confirmed.

Bo Martin’s Estimated Salary & Bonuses With Shane Lowry

Martin has caddied for a number of players previously, including names such as Gary Murphy, Peter Lawrie, Alex Levy and Lucas Bjerregaard. But since joining Lowry in late-2018, the two have had quite a bit of success together. Lowry had made a total of $696,897 during the 2018 season, and heading into The Open Championship in 2019, he’d already racked up $1,509,879 on the PGA Tour alone.

Based on just the 2019 totals on the PGA Tour, it means Martin has made anywhere from $75,493.95 (five percent) to $150,987.9 (10 percent). Since Lowry has three top-10 finishes, it’s likely somewhere in the middle of that, especially considering he was second at the RBC Canadian Open and third and the RBC Heritage. Lowry also finished eighth at the PGA Championship, an event which paid $319,600 (per PGA.com), which would be worth $22,372 at seven percent for Martin.