Shane Lowry’s Parents, Brendan & Bridget, Cheer Him on at The Open

Shane Lowry’s parents, Brendan and Bridget Lowry, are hoping to witness their son winning his first major with a bit of added significance given The Open Championship is in Ireland. NBC reported Shane’s parents along with the rest of his family are in attendance as Shane had a sizable lead on the field.

Shane’s dad, Brendan, was a professional Gaelic football player, a sport that is a combination of rugby and soccer. Brendan had a storied career with two Leinstar championships and an All-Ireland title.

While Shane’s family embraced other sports, he admitted that they were not into golf. Shane taught himself how to play as his family focused on other sports as he detailed on his website.

When I was a kid, I spent my summers playing pitch and putt on the local course with my mates. It was there, in Clara, Co. Offaly, that I learned the basics and honed my short game without even knowing it. I started playing golf proper when I was 12. My family wasn’t really into golf, so I taught myself how to play. I took every chance I had to get out on the course. I can’t say it didn’t frustrate my family and teachers a bit back then. I think they’ve forgiven me now though.

Shane’s Mom, Bridget, Won More Money on a Bet Than Her Son Took Home After Winning the 2009 Irish Open

Brendan may have a storied Gaelic football career, but Shane’s mom, Bridget, appears to be the gambler in the family. Well before Lowry was climbing up leaderboards of major tournaments, his mother had faith in his ability. Bridget took 250-to-1 odds on her son to win the 2009 Irish Open and ended up winning an estimated $16,850 on the bet, per the Irish Examiner.

Shane still had amateur status during the tournament so he did not make any money on the victory, per the Irish Times. Golf.com detailed how his mother ended up taking home more money than he did despite winning the tournament.

He won the 2009 Irish Open as an amateur, a fantastic effort, but he saw runner-up Robert Rock collect the 500,000-pound first prize. Lowry’s mother, Bridget, picked up more than 15,000 pounds in winnings because she wagered on her son to win at 250-1 odds. “She had a nice check, more than me, anyway,” he said then.

Shane Lowry’s Brother, Alan, Is Also a Golfer

Shane is not the only golfer in the family. According to The Independent, Alan is an accountant who also plays in golf tournaments as his schedule allows. Alan finished sixth at the East of Ireland tournament in June. Looking for a spark, Shane made his brother his caddie for several 2018 tournaments, per The Independent.