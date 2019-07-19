Shane Lowry WITB: What’s in the Bag & Get the Clubs

With pinpoint accuracy and clutch shots over the first two rounds at The Open Championship, the question needs to be asked, Shane Lowry WITB? As in, what’s in the bag?
Lowry, who is looking for his first major championship, uses a variety of golf clubs. He uses Srixon, TaylorMade, Cleveland, and Odyssey clubs and golf accessories.
Keep reading below for a more in-depth look and also find out how you can get the clubs for yourself.
What Lowry uses: Srixon Z 585 (9.5 degrees) with a Mitsubishi Diamana White 70X shaft.
What you can get: The Srixon Z 585 driver is available in 9.5 or 10.5 degrees with an HZDRS Red shaft in regular or stiff flex.
It features a 460cc club head that has a new, stronger Ti51AF Cup Face that produces faster ball speed for greater distance. The Z 585 also has a lightweight carbon crown which moves weight to the perimeter for added forgiveness and accuracy.
Lowry has used different golf drivers in the past, but now that is signed with Srixon he’s on to the Z 585, which is a Golf Digest Hot List Gold winner for 2019.
What Lowry uses: TaylorMade M4 (15 degrees) with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI-6 X shaft. This is an older model as the TaylorMade M5 and M6 are now available.
What you can get: The base model of the TaylorMade M4 fairway wood is available in a variety of combinations, including 3, 5, or 7 wood.
Some of the top features include the Speed Pocket, which, along with the Inverted Cone Technology, creates more ball speed and forgiveness; Split Internal Weighting, which also increases forgiveness while promoting consistency; and Geocoustic technology, which helps with playability while giving greater feel on contact.
Lowry doesn’t carry any hybrid golf clubs in his bag.
What Lowry uses: Srixon Z U85 (2) with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White TX Hybrid shaft; Z U85 (3) with a KBS Tour 130X shaft; Z 585 (4, 5) and Z 785 (6-PW) with KBS Tour 130X shafts.
What you can get: There is a Srixon Z 585/Z 785 combo iron set that includes 4, 5, and 6 irons in the Z 585 and the 7 through pitching wedge in the Z 785. All come with steel shafts.
Both sets have forged construction, Tour VT soles for superior ball striking, and laser milling for better control and spin. The 785s have a Tour cavity, which puts extra mass behind the impact location. The 585s have speed grooves that help increase ball speed and distance.
Lowry uses two utility irons as well in the Srixon Z U85 clubs.
These clubs are a bit expensive, so you might want to protect them with some golf iron covers.
What Lowry uses: When it comes to golf wedges, Lowry uses Cleveland’s RTX4 in 50 and 58 degrees with KBS Wedge shafts.
What you can get: Cleveland’s RTX4 wedges are available in a wide variety of lofts (46, 48, 50, 52, 54, 56, 58, 60, 62, and 64 degrees) in extra low, low, mid, and high bounce. All have steel shafts.
Popular with many PGA Tour pros, some of the top highlights of the RTX4 wedge include: 4th Generation Rotex Face Technology for extra spin and consistency in all conditions; a compact blade shape for more control; Progressive Feel Balancing Technology, which helps get a better feel on contact and moves the center of gravity on both the X and Y axes.
What Lowry uses: Odyssey EXO Stroke Lab 2-Ball Putter
What you can get: Odyssey EXO Stroke Lab 2-Ball Putter is available in a wide range of combinations in 33, 34, or 35 inch length with an oversized or standard grip.
Odyssey putters are some of the more popular ones on Tour and the EXO Stroke Lab features the White Hot insert and Micro hinge technology which combine to create forward roll for more consistency, accuracy, and distance control. The Stroke Lab weighting promotes smoother putts.
What Lowry uses: Srixon Z Star XV Golf Balls
What you can get: The same, Srixon Z Star XV Golf Balls.
The Z Star XVs have 338 Speed Dimple Pattern helps you get better distance and control off the tee. The SpinSkin coating promotes more spin for better consistency on shots toward the green. Underneath the cover, the Energetic Gradient Growth (E.G.G.) Core is lower compression and gives off a great feel and response on impact while promoting better launch.
You can also get the Z Star XV golf balls in yellow.