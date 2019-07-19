Shane Lowry WITB: What’s in the Bag & Get the Clubs

With pinpoint accuracy and clutch shots over the first two rounds at The Open Championship, the question needs to be asked, Shane Lowry WITB? As in, what’s in the bag?

Lowry, who is looking for his first major championship, uses a variety of golf clubs. He uses Srixon, TaylorMade, Cleveland, and Odyssey clubs and golf accessories.

Keep reading below for a more in-depth look and also find out how you can get the clubs for yourself.