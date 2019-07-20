Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, July 20

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Friday, highlighted by the NFL deciding not to suspend Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill following an investigation into child abuse allegations against him.

Spanning the sports headlines, we’ll also take a look at some big names missing the cut at the Open Championship and a crazy game between the Cardinals and Reds that saw runs aplenty.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Saturday!

NFL Announces it Won’t Discipline Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill

Just ahead of training camp, the Kansas City Chiefs found out star wide receiver Tyreek Hill would not be facing discipline from the NFL following an investigation into allegations of child abuse. The NFL issued a statement on Friday with the announcement.

Here is the full statement on #Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill. Most importantly, “Our understanding is that the child is safe.” pic.twitter.com/Io4NvLlpLV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2019

Following the announcement from the league, the Chiefs released their own statement saying “it is appropriate for Tyreek to return to the team at the start of training camp,” which begins next week. Hill had previously been barred from all team activities following disturbing audio being released by a local TV station.

“He is terrified of you,” Crystal Espinal, Hill’s fiancee at the time, can be heard saying in the audio in reference to their son.

“You need to be terrified of me too, b—-,” Hill responds.

Hill earned first-team All-Pro honors as a receiver after recording career highs of 87 receptions, 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns. Hill released a statement following the news.

The last few months have been very difficult for me, especially as a father. The false allegations originally reported in March were highly publicized and involved the care of my son. I am grateful for so many thing and grateful for so many people who have supported me during this challenging time. I fully respect and accept the NFL’s decision. To the fans, friends, and family that I have made in Kansas City: I love you and thank you for your continued support. To the NFLPA, Mr. Ned Ehrlich: thank you for your dedication, understanding and guidance through this process. To the NFL, Commissioner Goodell and everyone who assisted in this investigation: thank you for your time and for conducting a thorough investigation. I will not let you down. To my children, my beautiful children: I love you all dearly and I promise you all that I will continue to strive to be the best father, the best friend, the best role model, and the best mentor that I can be.

Hill was arrested on domestic violence charges in 2014 while he was at Oklahoma State, and he pleaded guilty to assaulting and choking Espinal. She was pregnant at the time and Hill received three years probation. He was dismissed from Oklahoma State and transferred to West Alabama. He was drafted by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 draft.

Holmes, Lowry Share Lead as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Mis Cut at the Open Championship

Shane Lowry got off to a scorching second round start, notching birdies on four of his opening five holes on his way to a 4-under 67 at the Open Championship. He shares the 36-hole lead at Royal Portrush with J.B. Holmes, who had a 68 and has led both rounds in pursuit of the Claret Jug.

Lowry, who is from Ireland, felt the support on the course as he made his way up the leaderboard.

“You can’t but smile, you can’t but laugh how it is,” Lowry told reporters following his round. “There’s no point trying to shy away from it. It’s an incredible feeling. Like I said yesterday, it’s an incredible feeling getting applauded on every green, every tee box. I’m out there giving my best, trying to do my best for everyone, I suppose.”

While Lowry was great, the day belonged to Rory McIlroy, the home crowd favorite who made a valiant charge to stay in the mix with a 65. However, the four-time major winner missed the cut by one shot after opening with a 79.

“Disappointed not to be here for the weekend,” McIlroy said. “Unbelievably proud of how I handled myself today coming back after what was a very challenging day yesterday. And just full of gratitude towards every single one of the people that followed me to the very end and was willing me on.

“As much as I came here at the start of the week saying I wanted to do it for me, by the end of the round there today I was doing it just as much for them.”

'I feel like I get a lot of support everywhere I go, but I really felt it today.' – @McIlroyRory#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/zcl59TXm4q — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 19, 2019

Other big names also missed the cut, including Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, leading to a bit of unfortunate history being made. It was the first time the legendary duo missed the cut together in the same major.

Woods fired a 70 in his second round to finish 6-over par, well off the cut line. Mickelson notched a 74, missing the cut at 8-over.

This was the 83rd major that Phil and Tiger have both played in together. It's the first time they've both missed the cut. pic.twitter.com/azijUwRVYG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 20, 2019

“It’s more frustrating than anything else because this is a major championship and I love playing in these events,” Woods said. “I love the atmosphere. I love just the stress of playing in a major. And unfortunately, I’ve only had a chance to win one of them and was able to do it. But the other three, I didn’t do very well.”

Woods won the Masters in April, but missed the cut at the PGA Championship and was 21st at the U.S. Open.

PERFECT 10: Cardinals Explode for Huge Inning, Stun Reds With Comeback Effort

The St. Louis Cardinals were down but never out against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

After falling behind 7-0, the Cardinals’ got red-hot, scoring 10 runs in the sixth inning to reel off a thrilling 12-11 road victory. Jose Martinez had the highlight of the rally for the Cardinals, obliterating a three-run homer that went 414 feet.

Before the 6th inning, we had 0 runs After the 7th inning, we have 12 runs 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/5NiNB3M0VK — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 20, 2019

According to MLB.com, the 10 runs were the most runs in a single inning for St. Louis since July 21, 2012. It had been more than a decade since the Cardinals accomplished the feat on the road.

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Sports Headlines

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

GOLF: The Open Championship

Golf’s final major of 2019, the 148th Open Championship, continues today from Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. The Golf Channel will kick off the third-round coverage beginning at 4:30 a.m. ET before it moves to NBC for the afternoon.

When: Today, 4:30-7 a.m. ET/7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m NBC

TV: GOLF/NBC

BOXING: Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman

Forty-year-old Manny Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) will face-off with undefeated WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman (29-0-0, 22 KOs) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

When: Today, 9 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports Pay-Per-View

LACROSSE: Premier Lacrosse League All-Star Game

The best players in the world will take the field at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles to face off in Premier Lacrosse League’s inaugural All-Star Game.

When: Sunday, 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here