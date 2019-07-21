Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, July 21

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Saturday, highlighted by Manny Pacquiao beating previously undefeated Keith Thurman in an action-filled fight to claim the Welterweight title and Irishman Shane Lowry’s round of a lifetime at Royal Portrush leading him to the top of the leaderboard at the Open Championship.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this summer Sunday!

Pacquiao Proves He’s Still Got It, Beats Undefeated Thurman by Split Decision to Claim Welterweight Title

Eight-Division World Champion @MannyPacquiao makes his way to the ring Eight-division World Champion Manny Pacquiao faces World Champion Keith Thurman for WBA supremacy! BUY NOW: https://t.co/nFHxeroIyy pic.twitter.com/iWwn6uv0wS — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 21, 2019

Forty-year-old Manny Pacquiao proved on Saturday night that he can still go toe-to-toe with the world’s best boxers. Pacquiao (62-7-2) defeated previously unbeaten Keith Thurman by split decision in an action-packed fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena to take the WBA Welterweight title. Two judges scored the fight 115-112 in favor of Pacquiao while the third judge scored it 114-113 for Thurman.

Pacquiao knocked down Thurman in the first round with a right hook but Thurman would hold his own in the fight that ended up going the distance, out-landing Pacquiao in punches 210-195, according to CompuBox.

.@MannyPacquiao with a massive body shot in the 10th! Eight-division World Champion Manny Pacquiao faces World Champion Keith Thurman for WBA supremacy! BUY NOW: https://t.co/AeIXwbC2Dr pic.twitter.com/zkBRF3Uc2G — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) July 21, 2019

In winning the fight, boxing’s only eight-division world champion became the fifth-oldest male boxer to win a world title.

The Man. The Myth. The Senator. pic.twitter.com/sErhTZABmV — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 21, 2019

Thurman, who had entered Saturday with a 29-0-0 record, spoke about wanting a rematch following the fight. “I wish I had a little bit more output to go toe to toe,” said Thurman. “I felt like he was getting a little bit tired, but he did have experience in the ring. My conditioning, my output was just behind Manny Pacquiao. It was a great night of boxing. I’d love a rematch.”

Royal Portrush Crowd Lifts Lowry to 63; Irishman Takes Four-Shot Lead Into Final Round of the Open



The Republic of Ireland’s Shane Lowry had the day of his career on Saturday at the Open Championship, putting himself in position to lift his first Claret Jug. Lifted by a boisterous, electric Northern Ireland crowd at Royal Portrush, the 32-year-old Lowry shot a tournament-best for this week, 8-under par 63, and in doing so opened up a four-shot lead at 16-under par heading into Sunday’s final round.

Lowry’s total score of 197 through the first three rounds marks the lowest score following 54 holes in the 148-year history of the Open Championship.

The Irishman has been here before in a major, having lead the 2016 U.S. Open by four strokes at Oakmont heading into the final round. Lowry would go on to shoot a 76 and finished three strokes behind eventual champion Dustin Johnson.

“I think I learned a few things that day about playing in the final round of a major with the lead, that you need to just hang in until the very last minute,” Lowry said. “You never know what can happen. And I’m going to do the same tomorrow.”

Lowry will have tremendous support behind him on Sunday. Despite having lost their countrymen Rory McIlroy and Darren Clarke to missed cuts, the Northern Ireland crowds have rallied behind Lowry, who is from a town in the Republic of Ireland, just about 180 miles from Portrush.

For some time on Saturday, it looked like we were headed for a Sunday that’d feature a stacked leaderboard of stars just a few shots apart, but Lowry’s ascent distanced himself from the field.

The closest chaser to begin the final round will be England’s Tommy Fleetwood, who is four strokes behind Lowry and will play alongside him in the final pairing. Fleetwood, who shot a bogey-free 5-under par 66 on Saturday, will be looking for his breakthrough win on one of the game’s biggest stages.

Sitting in third, six strokes back, is the 36-hole co-leader, American J.B. Holmes, who fired a 2-under par round on Saturday. Should the leaders falter on Sunday, major champions Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose, who are seven strokes back at 9-under par, will look to make a charge and make up ground.

Incredible golf from our Top 5 in Round 3 of The 148th Open, sharing 6 bogeys between them #TheOpen #NTTDATAWall pic.twitter.com/qNbA5ZHvRn — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2019

The weather could lead to a wild final-round with the forecast calling for persistent rain and wind gusts up to 35mph. With poor weather looming, the R&A made the decision to move the tee times up for the final round. The final pairing of Lowry and Fleetwood is now scheduled to go off at 8:47 a.m. ET.

Here’s the full list of final round tee times and pairings.

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON SUNDAY

GOLF: The Open Championship

Golf’s final major of 2019, the 148th Open Championship concludes today from Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. The Irishman Shane Lowry will take a four-shot lead into the final round, with England’s Tommy Fleetwood playing alongside him in the final group. Major champions Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose will begin the day seven back but with poor weather conditions in the forecast, the tournament could be headed towards a dramatic finish on Sunday.

When: Today, 2:30 a.m. ET – 6 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); 6 a.m. ET – 1 p.m. ET (NBC)

MLB: National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies

Six players will be inducted into Major League Baseball’s Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on Sunday including Mariano Rivera, the late Roy Halladay, Mike Mussina, Edgar Martinez, Lee Smith, and Harold Baines.

When: Today, 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

NASCAR: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series – Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Temperatures are expected to be close to 100 degrees at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this Sunday as NASCAR Cup Series drivers race towards the playoffs, which begin in September.

When: Today, 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

LACROSSE: Premier Lacross League All-Star Game

The best lacrosse players in the world will take the field at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles to showcase their talents in Premier Lacross League’s inaugural All-Star Game.

When: Today, 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

