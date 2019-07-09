Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, July 9

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Monday, highlighted by New York Mets’ rookie Pete Alonso outslugging the Blue Jays’ phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in a Home Run Derby for the ages.

Spanning the sports headlines, the dream run for 15-year-old American Coco Gauff came to an end at Wimbledon and is Russell Westbrook on his way out of Oklahoma City?

All this and more as get you up to speed with the sports world on this Tuesday!

Mets’ Pete Alonso Outslugs Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Win Epic Home Run Derby and $1 Million; Guerrero Jr. Puts On Show For Ages With 91 Total Homers

Progressive Field in Cleveland, home to the Indians, was the scene of one of the all-time home run derbies in MLB history on Monday night.

Eight of the game’s biggest sluggers powered up in pursuit of the hardware and $1 million, the largest prize in the event’s history.

New York Mets’ first baseman Pete Alonso outlasted them all in the single-elimination bracket, becoming the third rookie ever to win the MLB Home Run Derby. Alonso outhomered Toronto Blue Jays’ rookie sensation Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the final, 23-22, but it was Guerrero Jr. who put on a show for the ages on Tuesday night. Attempting to follow in his dad’s footsteps when he won the Derby back in 2007, Guerrero Jr. smashed 91 total home runs on the night, breaking the record for most in a single HR Derby.

Coming into this year’s Derby, the record for most home runs in a single round of action was 28, set by Josh Hamilton of the Texas Rangers at the old Yankee Stadium in 2008. That record was all but left in the dust on Monday night, as Guerrero Jr. surpassed it not once, but twice, in his first two rounds of at-bats.

The Blue Jays’ 20-year-old rookie set the night on fire right out of the gate with 29 homers in the first round, easily advancing past the Oakland Athletics’ Matt Chapman, who replaced the original #1 seed, Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich.

29 homers in the first round for Vlad Guerrero Jr. That's a #HRDerby record for a single round 💪 pic.twitter.com/hyN1jLp1Ub — ESPN (@espn) July 9, 2019

The semifinal round featured a heavyweight fight between Guerrero Jr. and the Los Angeles’ Dodgers Joc Pederson, that will be tough to ever top. Guerrero Jr. would outlast Pederson 40-39 in an epic matchup that included three tiebreakers after the four-minute regulation round of swings.

Joc Pederson ties Vlad Jr. at the buzzer! 😱 pic.twitter.com/VcMfb7sYzV — ESPN (@espn) July 9, 2019

WHAT. A. ROUND. 79 homers between Joc Pederson and Vlad Jr. #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/bjRYqLFKia — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 9, 2019

You can see a spray chart below of Guerrero Jr.’s 91 homers, which broke the Derby record by 30.

What an incredible night from Vlad Jr….. Here's every home run he hit tonight. We might be here a while. pic.twitter.com/zRrCL6Kj0S — Daren Willman (@darenw) July 9, 2019

On his way to winning the title, Alonso needed walk-off homers in all three of his matchups. In the first round, he got by hometown favorite Carlos Santana from the Indians, 14-13. In the semifinals, Alonso blasted a ball over the trees in center-field as the clock expired on his round to give him a 20-19 victory over the Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. Alonso knew it as soon as he hit the last ball, as you can see below in this field view perspective.

The Mets’ rookie then stepped to the plate in the final needing 23 homers to defeat Guerrero Jr. and came on strong with a late rally in the last minute to clinch the title with this walk-off:

Alonso won $1 million on Monday night, which is almost double his base salary of $550,000 for the season. After the contest, he said he was going to donate 10% of his reward to the Wounded Warriors Project and the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

“I have the utmost respect for the people that put their lives on the line every single day — and I just wanna show my gratitude, because a bad day for me is a lot different than a bad day for the servicemen and women that serve this country,” the Mets first baseman said.

The moment Pete Alonso won the 2019 #HRDerby 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ilDgpOjp8s — ESPN (@espn) July 9, 2019

Alonso has been one of the lone bright spots in a dismal first half for the Mets, becoming only the third rookie in MLB history to hit 30 home runs by the All-Star break.

WIMBLEDON ROUNDUP: 15-Year-Old Coco Gauff’s Magical Run Comes to End in Fourth Round



The 15-year-old American who took the world by storm this fortnight at Wimbledon had her amazing run come to an end on Monday. Cori “Coco” Gauff lost in the fourth round to former world #1 Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3, bringing to an end, at least for now, one of the best stories the game of tennis has seen in some time.

Gauff became the youngest player to advance to the fourth round of the women’s singles at Wimbledon since American Jennifer Capriati did it in 1991. Her incredible run at her first Grand Slam singles tournament included three wins in qualifying the week before Wimbledon and three victories in the main draw, including an opening-round win over one of her childhood idols, Venus Williams. With her successful stint at Wimbledon, her ranking will now rise from #313 to approximately #140 in the world.

The second Monday of Wimbledon is known as “Manic Monday,” as every player that remained alive in singles play was in action in the fourth round around the courts of the All England Club.

In the upset of the day, unranked American Alison Riske shocked the number 1 seed Ashleigh Barty with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 come-from-behind win. The 29-year-old Riske will now play Serena Williams on Tuesday after Williams easily beat Carla Suárez Navarro 6-2, 6-2 in her fourth-round match on Monday.

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, the big guns of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal all cruised to straight-set wins to advance to the quarterfinals.

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON TUESDAY



90TH MLB ALL-STAR GAME

The 90th Mid-Summer Classic takes place Tuesday night at Cleveland’s Progressive Field. The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Hyun-Jin Ryu will start for the National League and will be opposed by American League starter Justin Verlander from the Houston Astros.

When: Tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Starting Lineups

WIMBLEDON: WOMEN’S QUARTERFINALS

The women’s quarterfinals will be contested on Tuesday, highlighted by Serena Williams taking on unranked American Alison Riske, who knocked off the number one seed Ashleigh Barty in the fourth round.

Serena will also be in action in the mixed doubles tournament with her partner Andy Murray.

When: Today, Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on both ESPN and ESPN 2