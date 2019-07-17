Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, July 17

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Tuesday, highlighted by Tiger Woods preparing for the Open Championship at Royal Portrush and admitting that his game may not be as sharp as he’d like it to be heading into this week’s major.

Spanning the sports headlines, we’ll also take a look at tempers flaring in the Bronx as the benches clear between the Yankees and Rays, and Bryce Harper walks off a hero against the Dodgers.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Wednesday!

Tiger Woods Says Masters Win Took A Lot Out Of Him, ‘Not Quite As Sharp’ Heading Into The Open Championship



The last time Tiger Woods hit a meaningful shot in a competitive round was June 16th at Pebble Beach during the final round of the U.S. Open. The 43-year-old Woods has only teed it up three times since his majestic win at the Masters in April and admitted on Tuesday that his 15th major tournament victory took a lot out of him.

Woods’ triumph at Augusta marked his 81st PGA TOUR title, moving him within one of Sam Snead’s all-time record. But Woods knows his body and its limitations, coming off a comeback season in 2018 where he pushed his physique to the limit by playing 19 tournaments, including the Ryder Cup. “If I play a lot, I won’t be out here that long,” Woods said on Tuesday as he prepared for this week’s Open Championship.

Coming into the Open, Woods will be fresh, having only played nine tournaments in 2019, but will that have a negative impact on his chances this week? In a moment of full transparency on Tuesday, Woods said he is “not quite as sharp as I’d like to have it right now,” referring to his game heading into The Open.

Since we last saw @TigerWoods he’s been riding elephants 🐘 He spoke about that and more in our chat on-course today. pic.twitter.com/fNocYu0Dto — GOLFTV (@GOLFTV) July 16, 2019

But haven’t we learned by now, to never count out Woods, who not too long ago authored one of the greatest comebacks in sports history by winning this year’s Masters, just over a year removed from barely being able to get around.

Woods is a three-time Open champion, having won the title at St. Andrews in 2000 and 2005 and at Royal Liverpool in 2006. He would tease the comeback we’d see this season, with a run at the Open title last summer at Carnoustie when he took the lead for a moment on the back nine. Francesco Molinari would ultimately go on to win the tournament that day but Woods made a statement that he could still contend in majors.

This year’s Open Championship will be played at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland – a course Woods has yet to play competitively. Woods will tee it up at 10:10 a.m. ET on Thursday with 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed and European star Matt Wallace.

The Open Championship Odds: Sleepers & Longshots

MLB Roundup: Benches Clear During Yankees-Rays AL East Battle; Harper Hits Walk-Off Double To Beat Dodgers in Wild One



Yankees power-up in comeback win over Rays

As temperatures have heated up this week in New York, so has the rivalry between the top two teams in the American League East. The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays were at it again on Tuesday, a day removed from the Rays’ dramatic come-from-behind victory the night before.

Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia exchanged words with Avisaíl García after he struck him out to end the top half of the sixth inning, which would lead to both benches and bullpens clearing onto the field. Sabathia had a previous altercation with the Rays last season when he was ejected for hitting Jesus Sucre in retaliation for an up-and-in pitch that was delivered against Yankees catcher Austine Romine earlier that game.

“It is what is is.” 🤔 Yankees P CC Sabathia on the benches-clearing incident at the @RaysBaseball-Yankees matchup on Tuesday. #MLB pic.twitter.com/zwE5q5UR7w — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) July 17, 2019

Trailing 3-2 in the 8th inning, the Yankees rallied for six to win 8-3, powered by a two-run home run by Aaron Judge and a grand slam struck by Didi Gregorius. With the win, the Yankees extend their lead in the division to 6 games over the Rays. The two teams will meet twice again this week to round out a four-game set at Yankee Stadium.

Harper leads rally to push Phillies past Dodgers, 9-8

A night after being blitzed 16-2 by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Philadelphia Phillies got off the ground to win a wild one, 9-8.

The Phillies got out to a 6-1 lead early in the game but watched the cushion evaporate, ultimately giving up three runs in the top of the ninth to fall behind 8-6. The fighting Phils weren’t done though, rallying for three runs in the bottom of the ninth, capped by a walk-off double by Bryce Harper. It was a huge night for the 26-year-old superstar, who went 2-3 with 5 RBIs, belting a three-run homer earlier in the game.

At 49-46, the Phillies are 8.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East but are currently positioned as the second wild-card in a tight race with the Nationals, Brewers, Cardinals, Diamondbacks, and Rockies.

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

GOLF: The Open Championship

Golf’s final major of 2019, the 148th Open Championship will kick off from Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland on Thursday. The Golf Channel will have all-day first-round coverage.

When: Thursday, 1:30 a.m. ET – 4 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

MLB: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

The Yankees and Rays meet in the third game of a four-game series between the top two teams in the American League East. The Yankees rallied in the 8th inning on Tuesday to pick up an 8-3 win and extended their division lead to six games.

When: Tonight, 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN