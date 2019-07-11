Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, July 11

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Wednesday, highlighted by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team celebrating their World Cup title in style with a ticker-tape parade in New York City, followed by a trip to Los Angeles for the ESPY Awards.

Spanning the sports headlines, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal win their quarterfinal matches to set up a long-awaited Wimbledon rematch on Friday and Kawhi Leonard signs a shorter deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

All this and more as get you up to speed with the sports world on this Thursday!

U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Honored With Ticker-Tape Parade Down the Canyon of Heroes; Rapinoe Delivers Inspiring Words of Wisdom At Victory Rally

The U.S. Women’s National Team had a whirlwind day reserved for a world champion on Wednesday, which began with taking a majestic trip down the Canyon of Heroes in New York City and finished with an appearance at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.

Thousands turned out on a steamy Manhattan morning to celebrate the fourth World Cup title for the USWNT, which they clinched this past Sunday with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands. The last time there was a ticker-tape parade in NYC was in July of 2015 when the USWNT made history becoming the first group of female athletes to be honored with a ticker-tape parade, following their 2015 World Cup championship.

The parade route led the players to City Hall for a rally which included the team being honored with keys to the city and chants of equal pay from their adoring fans – an ode to the ongoing fight for women soccer players to receive the same pay as their male counterparts.

The ceremony was capped by a memorable speech delivered by Meghan Rapinoe, the U.S. co-captain who has trailblazed on and off the pitch and won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards at the 2019 World Cup.

“This is my charge to everyone: We have to be better, we have to love more and hate less. Listen more and talk less. It is our responsibility to make this world a better place,” said Rapinoe.

The day continued with the USWNT hopping on a plane and heading out to LA for the ESPY Awards – the annual sports awards show that honors the best in sports over the last year. To see how the USWNT fared during the awards show, read below!

USWNT, Alex Morgan Cap Whirlwind Day By Taking Top Prizes at the ESPY Awards

The 27th edition of the ESPY Awards took place on Wednesday night and turned into a culmination of a magical few days for the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team.

Having arrived just in time for the show, the USWNT took home the Best Team award, beating out a list of other superb champions from the past year including the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Raptors, New England Patriots, Clemson Tigers football team, Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team and the Baylor Bears women’s basketball team.

From a parade in NYC to the ESPYS in LA, it's been a whirlwind day for the USWNT 👏 pic.twitter.com/z3voFFnZ7o — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019

The U.S. women would also take home more hardware, as co-captain Alex Morgan won the best female athlete award.

“I think about the greats that have won this award in the past, and I’m just so honored to follow in their amazing footsteps,” Morgan said during her acceptance speech.

"Sorry, but this is probably the second-best trophy we won this week." We see you, @alexmorgan13 🍵 pic.twitter.com/MZPo5HiD8V — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019

Other winners from the night included reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo taking the Best Male Athlete award, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley getting the Best Breakthrough Athlete honor, New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees being awarded for the Best Record-Breaking Performance of the year for becoming the NFL’s all-time leading passer, and the New Orleans Pelicans rookie phenom Zion Williamson who won for Best College Athlete.

• MVP

• ESPYS Best NBA Athlete

• #ESPYS Best Male Athlete It's been a year for @Giannis_An34 💪 pic.twitter.com/qj11D8c8Q6 — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019

The special night also featured a few emotional moments, including the presentation of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award to NBA legend Bill Russell and the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance that was given to high school football coach Rob Mendez who was born without arms or legs.

Coach Rob Mendez is the definition of inspiration. #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/fQ9UETuyua — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2019

Watch his amazingly inspirational message that he delivered during his acceptance speech below:

Read the Heavy.com feature on Rob Mendez.

See full list of nominees and winners here.

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

WIMBLEDON: WOMEN’S SEMIFINALS

The women take center stage on Thursday with their semifinal matches. Serena Williams will face off against Czech Republic’s Barbora Strycova, which will be preceded on Centre Court by #7 Simona Halep taking on #8 Elina Svitolina.

When: Today, 8 a.m.

TV: ESPN

WIMBLEDON: MEN’S SEMIFINALS

All eyes will be on Wimbledon’s Centre Court on Friday, as Roger Federer takes on Rafael Nadal in the men’s semifinals. The number one seed Novak Djokovic will take on Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in the other semifinal.

When: Friday, 8 a.m.

TV: ESPN