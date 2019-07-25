Tacko Fall Contract: How Much is Celtics Rookie’s Salary?

Tacko Fall will officially sign with the Boston Celtics for the 2019-20 season, reports MassLive. The Celtics announced that Tremont Waters, Max Strus and Javonte Green will also join the roster for next season.

According to Basketball Insiders, the minimum NBA salary last season was $582,180. According to Keith Smith, though, this is still the Exhibit 10 contract he signed prior to the Summer League.

“Tacko Fall’s contract is an Exhibit 10 contract,” Smith tweeted. “An Exhibit 10 deal is fully non-guaranteed and can be converted to a Two-Way contract down the line. It can also be converted to a one-year standard contract as well.”

Fall’s Exhibit 10 bonus ranged from $5,000 to $50,000 as Hoops Rumors detailed.

Introduced in the NBA’s most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement, Exhibit 10 contracts are one-year deals worth the minimum salary. They don’t come with any compensation protection, but can include an optional bonus ranging from $5K to $50K.

Celtics president and general manager Danny Ainge expressed excitement at adding the 7-foot-6 center out of Central Florida. Ainge also brought in fellow 7-footer Enes Kanter, who projects to act as a big-man mentor to Fall.

“Tacko is fun to watch. He makes me laugh,” Ainge said. “Some of the plays he makes are hilarious because you just don’t see them. Guards get in a bind and they just throw the ball up in the air, then Tacko grabs them and makes tip-toe dunks from under the basket. It’s just like a senior in high school playing against fourth-graders sometimes out there.”

MassLive adds that Fall is expected to sign a full contract, while Waters and Strus are still on two-way deals that could send them to the summer league.

The Celtics now have 16 players on full NBA contracts and two on two-way deals. Two-way players like Strus and Waters do not count on the roster. NBA teams can take up to 20 players into training camp but must enter the season with 15. Those players who are cut can agree to sign with the G-League Maine Red Claws to stay in Boston’s system, but they’d still remain NBA free agents, so they could be poached at any point.

Fall tallied double-digit points in the last three seasons for UCF. In his last season, which led to the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 against Duke, he averaged 11.1 points and 7.6 rebounds a game, as well as 2.6 blocks a contest.

Tacko Fall appeared in all six of the Celtics’ Summer League games averaging 7.2 points (77% FG), 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 12.6 minutes per game.

CORRECTION: It was originally reported that Fall was signing a minimum rookie deal. This has since been changed to reflect his Exhibit 10 status.