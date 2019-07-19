7 Best Affordable Tandem Bikes: Your Buyer’s Guide

If you’re looking for a new way to explore the world on a bike, consider riding tandem. Some tandem bikes are more performance-oriented and have a frame that’s more closely related to a hybrid or mountain bike, while others offer a more laid-back beach cruiser type of riding experience.
1. Schwinn Twinn Tandem BicyclePrice: $499.99Pros:
Cons:
- Low step-through accommodates shorter riders
- Durable Schwinn suspension fork
- Medium and large frame sizes available
- Has some lower-end components
- Stock tires are a bit cheap
- Some find the stock saddles too wide
The first Schwinn Twinn tandem bike rolled onto the market in 1964, and features many of the same beloved characteristics today. Over time, the Twinn has only gotten better. Today’s version comes in medium and large sizes to accommodate riders of various sizes.
You’ll find a 21-speed Shimano shifter along with a Shimano rear derailleur. A Schwinn suspension fork helps keeps both riders in control. Plush saddles on both seats keep the ride comfortable and enjoyable.
Find more Schwinn Twinn Tandem Bicycle information and reviews here.
2. PFIFF Tandem BicyclePrice: $1,564.99Pros:
Cons:
- Made in Germany
- Aluminum frame and fork
- Extras include a front light and bell
- Expensive
- Front weight limit is 176 pounds
- Not ideal for two adults
The Collecttivo 24 is designed for use with one adult and one child. It features a seven-speed Shimano drivetrain for smooth and dependable shifting around town. Both the frame and fork are made with sturdy aluminum. This tandem bike also features double wall aluminum rums and reflective tires for added safety.
This tandem bike isn’t the cheapest, but it comes with several extras. Highlights include a rear rack and fenders along with quick release seat post clamps. You’ll also get a bell and a front light for safety. A double leg kickstand is also included.
Find more PFIFF Tandem Bicycle information and reviews here.
3. KENT Northwoods Tandem BikePrice: $279.00Pros:
Cons:
- Comes with two water bottle holders
- 21-speed Shimano drivetrain
- Alloy linear pull brakes
- Stock wheels aren't the best quality
- Heavy
- Doesn't make sharp turns
With features such as a heavy-duty kickstand and a pair of water bottle holders, this tandem is designed for your daily adventures. Soft gel saddles provide plenty of comfort and cushioning. The bike also has extra-wide tires for a smoother ride.
In terms of components, the bike is equipped with a 21-speed Shimano drivetrain. Twist shifters allow for fast and easy gear changes. Alloy linear pull brakes provide stopping power when you need it. Stand-over heights are 20 inches in the back and 29 inches in front.
Find more KENT Northwoods Tandem Bike information and reviews here.
4. Pacific Dualie Tandem BicyclePrice: $269.25Pros:
Cons:
- Mountain bike-style frame
- 21-speed Shimano derailleur
- Lightweight alloy wheels
- Some find the stock saddles uncomfortable
- Only comes in one size
- A few adults find the rear handlebars too low
Take a spin around town on the Pacific Dualie Tandem Bicycle, which features a sturdy steel frame. The mountain bike-style frame can withstand adventures around the neighborhood, your favorite local bike trails and more.
This tandem bike has a 21-speed Shimano derailleur along with a 21-speed shifter. Both the wheels and linear pull brakes are made with alloy. There’s also an alloy crank.
Find more Pacific Dualie Tandem Bicycle information and reviews here.
5. Kulana Lua Tandem BikePrice: $340.30Pros:
Cons:
- Beach cruiser style
- Dual extra-large tires
- Half-wrap fenders in front and back
- Only comes in one size
- Yellow is the only color available
- Doesn't come with extras such as a kickstand or water bottle cages
The beachy Kulana Lua Tandem Bike 26 commands attention with its vibrant yellow frame and fun graphics. Two extra-large saddles provide ample cushioning as you explore your neighborhood on this tandem bike. Half-wrap fenders in the front and rear make it easier to ride in adverse weather conditions.
Don’t be fooled by its relaxed cruiser-style design, as this tandem bike is outfitted with a Hi-Ten steel frame. Whitewall tires complete the beach-ready look.
Find more Kulana Lua Tandem Bike information and reviews here.
6. Mantis Taureno Tandem BicyclePrice: $299.00Pros:
Cons:
- Comes with spring saddles
- Made with a steel hybrid/mountain bike frame
- Steel suspension fork
- Some complaints of poor quality stock materials
- Stock tires aren't the best
- Heavy
If you’re used to a more upright riding position, you’ll appreciate the steel hybrid/mountain bike frame found on the Mantis Taureno Tandem Bicycle. The bike also comes with a steel suspension fork for added stability. You’ll still get a hint of classic cruiser styling with the whitewall tires, though.
The bike features an 18-speed Shimano drivetrain along with a three-piece crank for all your cruising needs. Twist shifters make it easy to find the correct gears. The bike comes with spring saddles and a quick-release seat post clamp. For stopping power, the bike has a front disc brake and a rear V-brake.
Find more Mantis Taureno Tandem Bicycle information and reviews here.
7. Hollandia Rathburn Tandem BicyclePrice: $401.57Pros:
Cons:
- Quick-release seat post clamp
- Comes with a front light
- Front and rear fenders included
- Assembly can be tricky
- Only comes in one size
- Kickstand not included
With an 18-speed Shimano drivetrain and a three-piece crank, you won’t have to hunt for gears as you cruise around on the Hollandia Rathburn Tandem Bike. This tandem bike features an 18-inch frame along with 26-inch wheels. Both the frame and the fork are made with steel.
Whitewall tires complete the stylish look of this beach cruiser tandem. The bike has front and rear v-brakes for enhanced stopping power. Other features include comfort saddles, a quick-release seat post clamp, a front light and fenders on the front and back.
Find more Hollandia Rathburn Tandem Bicycle information and reviews here.
If you're new to tandem riding, the thought of co-riding with your friend, partner or kids might give you pause. Fortunately, most riders feel comfortable and at ease after a bit of practice.
As Tandem Cycle Works explains, the goal of your first ride on a tandem bike is to learn how to best ride together, rather than focusing on specifics such as the components or the weight of the bike. However, you'll want to keep some features in mind when you go to purchase your tandem bike.
As with a single bike, you might consider the overall components when you're considering certain tandem bikes. For starters, you'll want to have enough gears to be able to conquer the terrain you plan to explore. In this Cycling About article, one rider notes that you typically tend to change gears more on a tandem bike versus a solo bike. Hillier terrain might require better brakes for increased stopping power.
