7 Best Affordable Tandem Bikes: Your Buyer’s Guide

The first Schwinn Twinn tandem bike rolled onto the market in 1964, and features many of the same beloved characteristics today. Over time, the Twinn has only gotten better. Today’s version comes in medium and large sizes to accommodate riders of various sizes.

You’ll find a 21-speed Shimano shifter along with a Shimano rear derailleur. A Schwinn suspension fork helps keeps both riders in control. Plush saddles on both seats keep the ride comfortable and enjoyable.