Tasha Tringale, Cameron Tringale’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cameron Tringale is tied for the lead at a highly-competitive John Deere Classic in Silvis (Ill.) this weekend. He shot a 6-under par 65, including seven birdies, to draw even with Andrew Landry at 16-under. There are currently 11 golfers within three strokes of the lead.

The 31-year-old from Southern California has yet to win an event on the PGA Tour, with his only professional tournament victory being the Franklin Templeton Shootout in 2015. He has put himself in position for a hefty paycheck of $1.08 million if he continues his strong play on Sunday.

His biggest supporter is his wife Tasha, who frequents events with him on the tour. Here’s what you need to know about her.

1. The Couple Got Engaged in September 2018

Cameron proposed to Tasha in South Florida last September, which she confirmed in an Instagram post. Her caption to the post reads:

I see how God is working in your life and it excites me! Your desire to serve, love and respect me has swept me off my feet. When asked if I would partner with you on this journey I said YES! Mr. & Mrs. Tringale coming soon 💍 @camtring ”All glory to God, who is able, through His mighty power at work within us, to accomplish infinitely more than we might ask or think.” Ephesians 3:20

Cameron had posted just five days earlier about a fancy meal he ate with her in Jupiter (Fla.). This is the residence for several of the world’s elite golfers. When she said yes to his proposal, he announced a similarly celebratory message on Instagram.

This week my life undeniably changed for the better when the love of my life @tashfit_ said “yes!” 🙏🏼💍🥂 Singing the praises of Him who is able to do far more abundantly than we ask or think….” #Eph 3:20

While the proposal occurred in South Florida, Cameron and Tasha have previously resided in Laguna Niguel in Southern California.

2. They Married Quickly, Tying the Knot in Dec. 2018 in Cabo San Lucas

The couple married on Dec. 1, 2018. According to The Knot, the ceremony took place in Cabo San Lucas on the southern coast of Mexico’s Baja California. Her maiden name is Hermann.

He took time off between Nov. 18 at The RSM Classic and Jan. 20 at the Desert Classic. Since getting hitched, Cameron has earned a pair of top-10 finishes at the Rocket Mortage Classic and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. His total earnings this season have been $907,506, which adds to a career total of $10,778,104 on the PGA Tour.

3. They Are Very Religious, Which Leads to Charitable Work From Both

Tasha has a modeling partnership to raise money for Model JESUS. This leads to her modeling products for the Instagram page, as well as posting Bible passages and thoughts on her own personal page. The non-profit does outreach to underprivileged and homeless communities, among many things.

In one of her posts, she praises the influence of Pastor Ray Logan, who was also a Christian commentator on KFSI Radio. He passed earlier this year, according to her post, and she made sure to honor him.

“He was a farm boy turned preacher, reaching people through founding a church, a school, a campground and KFSI radio,” she wrote back on March 31. “He worked hard. He lead by example. He loved & served well. He used the Bible as a map for his life, which never failed. He taught me the secret to an abundant life not bing found in stuff but found in being forgiven & free in Jesus – priceless!”

Cameron is also a religious and generous soul.The former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket donates much of his earnings to underpriveleged children. Per an April 2019 article by Sports Spectrum, he has worked with Compassion International to fund aid projects in El Salvador.

“For some reason the Lord has given me this great opportunity financially and blessed my career,” Tringale said. “And I know He wants me to use it not for my own gain but to go and pass it on and use it for His glory and the good of others.”

4. She Works as a Fitness Model

In addition to her work with Model JESUS, she has had modeling partnerships with 4ocean and Athleta. The former is a humanitarian service that cleans polluted coastlines, while the latter is a sporting apparel brand.

Tasha runs mind and body fitness sessions, with some of the proceeds going to these organizations. Last August, for example, she ran a class 4ocean in Juno Beach (Fla.), posting that it was “awesome to team up with @4ocean, Great brand, check them out!”

She has also posed for the clothing brand Shoppoeta, which is based in Palm Beach. On Independence Day last year, she posted a picture of her modeling in one of the brand’s button down shirts with a red, white and blue color scheme.

5. They Visited Their Friend Lauren Davis, a Player on the WTA, for This Year’s French Open

The couple visited Paris for this year’s French Open. Tasha posted on Instagram about how she was pulling for Lauren Davis, who also resides in South Florida in Boca Raton.

This vacation also led to several destination trips to the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triumph, the Louvre and the rebuilding effort at Notre Dame.