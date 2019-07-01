Tyler Skaggs Dead: Los Angeles Pitcher Dies at 27

Tyler Skaggs was a pitcher with the Los Angeles Angels. He died on July 1 at the age of 27. His cause of death was not immediately revealed. Skaggs was known to his teammates as “Swaggy.”

Skaggs’ death in Texas was first announced in a statement from the Angels. The Angels are in Texas to play the Rangers, as a result of Skaggs’ death, Monday’s game has been called off.

The Angels statement read, “It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas. Tyler has, and always be, an important part of the Angels family. Our thoughts and prayers with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

Skaggs was drafted by the Angeles out of high school in Santa Monica in 2009. Skaggs is a native of Woodland Hills, California. In 2010, Skaggs joined the Arizona Diamondbacks. Skaggs rejoined the Angels in 2013, where he would remain for the rest of his career.

Skaggs Pitched 2 Days Before His Death for the Angels in a Loss to the Athletics

Skaggs pitched for the Angels two days before his death, in a 4-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium. Skaggs pitched four innings during the game. Skaggs was on the injured list between April 15 and 26.

Skaggs had the best year of his career in 2018, notching career highs in wins (8), starts (24), innings pitched (125 1/3), ERA (4.02) and strikeouts (129.) He was 7-7 so far in 2019 with a 4.29 ERA.

In seven big league seasons, he went 28-38 with a 4.41 ERA and 476 strikeouts.

Skaggs’ Final Instagram Post Showed Him With His Teammates

Skaggs final Instagram post showed him with his teammates en route to Texas. On May 14, the Angels account tweeted that Skaggs was a “lifelong” Minnesota Vikings fan and posted photos of the late pitcher meeting Kirk Cousins.

Skaggs’ 2018 Wedding to His Wife Carli Was Nearly Canceled Due to the California Wildfires

Skaggs married his wife Carli Miles in Southern California in late 2018. The couple’s wedding was nearly ruined when the parts of their venue was destroyed due to wildfires.

Skaggs was quoted as saying of the wedding, “This was important to us. But it was nothing compared to the way people’s lives were being impacted. A thousand things go into planning a wedding, but no one ever plans on their venue burning.” In the same article, Carli said, “We were very lucky.”

Later in the same interview, Carli said that being a “so-called baseball wife” meant that the couple’s schedule was often up-in-the-air. Carli said that they had recently purchased a home together in Santa Monica, California in addition to starting a “rainy day fund… Carli wants his children to be able to see him pitch.”

Former MLB Pitcher Phil Hughes Said When He Spoke to Skaggs, the Angels Start Was ‘So Excited About the Season’

I just had lunch with Tyler a couple weeks ago. We talked pitching, life. He was so excited about the season. Absolutely gutted. I’m sick — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) July 1, 2019

Former New York Yankee Phil Hughes wrote an emotional tribute on Twitter in the immediate aftermath of Skaggs’ death. Hughes said, “I just had lunch with Tyler a couple weeks ago. We talked pitching, life. He was so excited about the season. Absolutely gutted. I’m sick.”

Baseball commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. paid tribute to Skaggs in a statement saying, “I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”

