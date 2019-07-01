Tyler Skaggs’ Final Instagram Post Hours Before His Death

On Monday, June 1, the Anaheim Angels announced the devastating news that pitcher Tyler Skaggs had suddenly died. He was 27. As of press time, his cause of death remains unknown.

At the time, the Southern California team had just travelled to Texas to begin a four game series against the Rangers. After the tragic news of Skaggs’ death was released, the Angels also announced that Monday night’s game against the Rangers would be cancelled.

The Angels official announcement said, “It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas. Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Out thoughts and prayer are with his wife Carli and his entire family.”

The news of the pitcher’s death sent shock waves through the baseball community. He appeared to be healthy and in happy spirits. A mere hours before his death, Skaggs posted on his Instagram a group photo of the Angels players about to board their flight to Texas. Skaggs and his teammates played up the Texan theme and all rocked cowboys hats on their trip to the Great State. He captioned the photo, “Howdy Ya’ll #TexasRoadTrip” with a cowboy emoji.

To his nearly 38K followers on Instagram, Skaggs also liked to post photos of his wife, Carli Miles Skaggs, whom he married during the offseason in 2018. On Valentine’s Day, he posted a of them of them sitting at the sweetheart table of their wedding night with the caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life.”

The MLB pitcher also posted a tribute to his wife on her birthday, once again, using a photo from their beautiful wedding day. He captioned the picture, “Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife and love of my life! Cheers to many more years of happiness.”

The MLB commissioner Rob Manfred put out the following statement on Skaggs passing: “I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”

