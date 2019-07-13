UFC Fight Night Sacramento Odds & Betting Preview

Germaine de Randamie (8-3) has lost just one bout since joining the UFC and will go for her fifth win in a row inside the Octagon on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 155 in Sacramento when she takes on undefeated prospect Aspen Ladd (8-0).

The 35-year-old de Randamie is best known for winning the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight title versus Holly Holm more than two years ago, but this figures to be her toughest test as a +135 underdog (bet $100 to win $135) on the UFC odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com opposite the 24-year-old Ladd, who is listed as the -165 favorite (bet $165 to win $100).

De Randamie’s refusal to defend her 145-pound championship against Cris Cyborg caused the UFC to strip her of the title, so she returned to bantamweight and defeated Raquel Pennington via unanimous decision after 21 months off at UFC Fight Night 139 on November 10, 2018. Her lone loss in the organization came nearly six years ago when current featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes knocked her out in the first round at UFC: Fight for the Troops 3 (also known as UFC Fight Night 31).

Meanwhile, Ladd entered the promotion as a highly-touted kickboxer who successfully transitioned to MMA with an 8-1 amateur record. She is a perfect 3-0 in the UFC and has earned post-fight bonuses in each of her past two, including Fight of the Night in a UD victory against Sijara Eubanks at UFC Fight Night 152 on May 18 in Rochester.

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 155, 40-year-old Hall of Famer Urijah Faber (34-10) will come out of retirement to face 26-year-old Ricky Simon (15-1) near his hometown as a +260 underdog. Faber’s last bout also took place in Sacramento and resulted in a UD win over Brad Pickett almost three years ago to end a two-fight skid.

Simon is a -340 favorite at betting sites and has gone 6-0 since returning to bantamweight, starting with a split-decision victory versus Donavon Frelow on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 5 two years ago. While he did not earn a UFC contract at the time, Simon got one early last year and has gone 3-0 since then, including a Fight of the Night bonus for his debut against Merab Dvalishvili that ended with a guillotine choke submission in the third round. He is riding an eight-bout winning streak overall.

