USA vs. England: Starting Lineup & Roster for World Cup Game

The USA takes on England in the World Cup semifinal game at 3 p.m. Eastern on Fox. The winner advances to the World Cup final and the USWNT would have a chance to win back-to-back titles if they can top England. The U.S. has used the same starting lineup in their last two matches against Spain and France. Fans can expect U.S. manager Jill Ellis to once again use a similar starting XI.

The major question heading into the match is if there will be any sort of a letdown for Team USA coming off their win against France. The host country was considered the co-favorite with the USWNT to win the World Cup.

England enters today’s matchup as a more than formidable opponent. England started the knockout round with a 3-0 victory over Cameroon then followed it up with another 3-0 win against Norway. Ellis is originally from England and reflected on her time in her home country heading into the match.

“Yeah, England is… I have a lot of fond memories,” Ellis told Yahoo Sports. “I was a Pompey [Portsmouth] lass — I can’t say I supported Pompey all the time. I was a Man United fan since I was seven. But yeah, a lot of fond memories, a lot of great people, spent many, many summers up in Edinburgh. So my whole British culture in growing up, still I think is with me for sure. And I’m very grateful for that.”

Alex Morgan Hopes to Celebrate Her 30th Birthday With a Trip to the World Cup Final

USWNT star Alex Morgan is celebrating her 30th birthday today and is hoping to spend the day advancing to another World Cup final. Morgan had a predictable response on Twitter about her priorities.

“Birthdays come every year. World Cup comes every 4 YEARS!! It’s aaaaaaall business today,” Morgan tweeted.

Here is a look at the USA’s starting lineup and roster heading into their matchup against England.

USA’s Projected Starting Lineup vs. England

For two straight matches, Rose Lavelle has gotten the nod in the midfield over Lindsey Horan. Horan was an early substitute, so it will be interesting to see if Lavelle is inserted back into the starting lineup.

POSITION PLAYER GK Alyssa Naeher D Crystal Dunn D Becky Sauerbrunn D Abby Dahlkemper D Kelley O’Hara M Samantha Mewis M Julie Ertz M Rose Lavelle F Megan Rapinoe F Alex Morgan F Tobin Heath

USWNT Roster for World Cup