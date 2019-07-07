USWNT Break Impressive World Cup Record in Win Over Netherlands

The United States Women’s National Team capped off a superb run through the 2019 World Cup with a victory over the Netherlands in Sunday’s finale. After jumping out to a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick from Megan Rapinoe, it was Rose Lavelle’s impressive goal which put the game out of reach.

Lavelle, who’s just 24 years old, found the back of the net with an impressive goal from just inside the box. But her goal also meant that the USWNT had accomplished a feat which may not be touched any time in the near future.

As ESPN Stats & Info revealed, Lavelle’s goal broke the record for the most goals scored in a single FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The @USWNT has now broken the record for most goals in a single FIFA Women's World Cup (currently at 26). Rose Lavelle (24 years, 54 days) is the 2nd-youngest American to score in a World Cup Final, trailing only Alex Morgan (22 years, 15 days) in 2011. pic.twitter.com/7B25rWupc2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 7, 2019

Here’s a look at the impressive goal from Lavelle, which came in the 69th minute of action and pushed the lead for the United States to 2-0, courtesy of U.S. Soccer WNT on Twitter.

