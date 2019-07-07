USWNT Win in World Cup Final Sends Twitter Into a Frenzy

Megan Rapinoe notched a penalty kick goal versus the Netherlands to open the door for a 2-0 victory in the Women’s World Cup Final for the United States. 60 minutes into the final match at Grande Stade Olympique Lyonnais, the Dutch and the Americans played to a deadlock.

However, Alex Morgan was swiped by Stefanie van der Gragt in the 57th minute. After a lengthy VAR review, the Americans were rewarded the penalty. Minutes later, Rose Lavelle rifled a goal past the keeper for a 2-0 advantage.

Prior to the breakthrough, the match played out to an elongated stalemate. Despite controlling possession, the Dutch goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal kept the team in the match. With 10 shots on goal to just one from the Netherlands, the floodgates eventually broke.

This has led to a flood of reactions on social media, particularly Twitter. The Washington Post noted that this is the fourth World Cup title for the Americans, following the 1991, 1999 and 2015 championships.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reached out on her Twitter. “World champs—again!! To the amazing women of the # USWNT: Thank you for playing like girls.”

Another female presidential candidate made her voice heard in the win’s aftermath. Amy Klobuchar watched the game from New Hampshire, saying that the Americans proved “once again that they are the best in the world and have been for decades.”

Many of the reactions focused on Rapinoe, who became a national darling to many for her play on the pitch and strong comments off of it. She scored six goals through seven matches. She defended her teammates from accusations of arrogance due to allegedly excessive celebrations, as well as issues such as the gender pay gap and competing coverage with the men’s team.

USA Today’s Nancy Armour noted the political context of the USWNT’s win, as fans made their voices heard about their feelings that the women’s team faces unequal treatment versus the men’s team.

US fans now chanting "Equal pay! Equal pay!" A reminder that the entire #USWNT is suing US Soccer, and Pinoe lit FIFA up yesty for its abysmal treatment of the women's game. — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) July 7, 2019

The Human Rights Campaign tweeted at Rapinoe, stating: “Congratulations to the # USWNT and longtime @ HRC supporter Megan Rapinoe ( @ mPinoe) on your World Cup victory! Way to go, # TeamUSA! # FIFAWWC # USAvNED.”

ESPN commentator Chris Fowler, who is currently across the French Channel covering Wimbledon, made sure to point out Lavelle.

“Congratulations # USWNT ! Overwhelmed Holland and owned this World Cup. Really psyched that my favorite player Rose # Lavelle got a goal. Tremendous tournament as the midfield engine. Would be fun to be in Lyon tonight! @ USWNT # WWC”

Lavelle is originally from Ohio, a fact that Senator Sherrod Brown made sure to note in his congratulatory tweet.

Other celebrity reactions include Mandy Moore, George Takei and former NFL punter Pat McAfee.

Stay tuned for more reactions from the World Cup title win for the USWNT.