Warriors Roster & Starting Lineup With Willie Cauley-Stein, Glenn Robinson

The Golden State Warriors have added two additional pieces to their core, continuing a busy stretch through the start of NBA free agency. While the team lost out on the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, they were able to swing a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets involving the star forward. In turn, the Warriors added All-Star guard D’Angelo Russell as one of the many new faces ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Beyond that, it was reported by The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson that the Warriors are adding former Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein.

I’m told Willie Cauley-Stein coming to the Warriors. Was Damian Jones that bad in the Summer League debut? Does that mean no DeMarcus Cousins? — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) July 2, 2019

The addition of Cauley-Stein is a big one and will help bolster the team’s front line, especially with DeMarcus Cousins still on the free agent market. The Warriors did re-sign Kevon Looney, though, and it’s likely he’ll remain as a starter.

Beyond that, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Warriors also added another guard/forward in Glenn Robinson III on a two-year deal.

Free agent Glenn Robinson has agreed to a two-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, with a second-year player option, agent Jelani Floyd of @beyond_am tells The Athletic and Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2019

Robinson will add depth while Klay Thompson recovers from a torn ACL, but it’s expected that Russell and Stephen Curry will hold down the backcourt primarily. Robinson’s signing is also noteworthy after Golden State included Andre Iguodala in the sign-and-trade for Russell, sending him to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Warriors Roster & Starting Lineup With Willie Cauley-Stein

*Notates expected starter

C: Kevon Looney*, Willie Cauley-Stein, Damian Jones

PF: Draymond Green*, Jonas Jerebko, Allen Smailagic, Marcus Derrickson, Eric Paschall

SF: Jacob Evans*, Alfonzo McKinnie, Damion Lee, Klay Thompson**

SG: D’Angelo Russell*, Glenn Robinson III, Jordan Poole

PG: Stephen Curry*, Shaun Livingston

**Thompson is expected to miss a good portion of the season.

While it’s unknown whether Cauley-Stein, who’s flashed quite a bit of upside at times in his young career, could move into a starting role, the Warriors appear to think very highly of Looney. So much so, that as Logan Murdock of NBC Bay Area Sports revealed, multiple high-profile front-office members of the Warriors were in the meeting with Looney.

“To show how serious Golden State was in re-signing Kevon Looney, team co-chairman Joe Lacob, Director of Player Personnel Larry Harris and Kirk Lacob were present at Looney’s meeting with the Warriors Sunday, per source,” Murdock tweeted.

D’Angelo Russell Potential Trade Remains Hot-Button Topic

When the Warriors made the deal to bring Russell to town, it was both eye-opening and somewhat confusing on a few levels. Obviously, the team avoiding losing Durant without picking up anything in return is big, but once Thompson returns from injury, Golden State’s backcourt will be crowded.

And shortly after the deal came to light, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that the Warriors “will trade” Russell, but it’s a matter of when a deal could happen.

“De’Angelo Russell does not fit there whatsoever. They just did not want to see Kevin Durant walk out the door with no compensation. … They will trade him. It’s just a matter of when,” Stein reported on The Dan Patrick Show.

The Warriors will need to wait until around December to move Russell, but he’ll be a hot commodity once that time rolls around.

