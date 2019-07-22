WATCH: Jets Star Le’Veon Bell Mentions LeBron James, Beyoncé in Viral Video

New York Jets running back, Le’Veon Bell took to Instagram with a heated video, saying he’s upset with how people view his lifestyle off the field. He starts the video by saying, “I’m tired of social media.”

In the video, Bell seems to essentially want people to understand how players have lives outside of football.

He referenced LeBron James’ family tradition of ‘Taco Tuesdays’ and Beyoncé “waking up singing.” It did help his point a bit as most people are familiar with Beyoncé and James.

One of his non-fans at the airport might have been the catalyst for this.

