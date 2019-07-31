WATCH: Reds & Pirates Clash in Bench Clearing Brawl

Towards the end of the game versus the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates, both teams erupted at each other during a bench-clearing brawl.

The fight started after an on the mound meeting with Reds pitcher, Amir Garrett, who appeared to be having a heated conversation with his coach. Garrett then directed his attention towards the Pittsburgh bench and then charged towards the dugout.

Garrett waved his arm at the player he was charging at, seemingly encouraging a fight and then threw the first punch. After Garrett ran at the Pirates, a full-fledged brawl broke out between the two squads.

“Garrett goes in there punching. This is not a good scene at all,” a FOX Sports Ohio commentator said. “You could feel it brewing and brewing and brewing.”

After the initial scuffle settled down, Reds manager David Bell emerges from the middle of the pack as some Pirates personnel and a Reds player are shown holding him back as rage skipped across his face.

Although Bell was ejected earlier in the game, he emerged from the clubhouse to participate in the brawl, as the tensions eventually boiled over between the two teams from the rust-belt.

“There’s David Bell who came back out of the clubhouse, going after Clint Hurdle, evidently,” another Reds commentator said. Clint Hurdle is the manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Watch the full video below: