Zion Williamson Injury: Latest on Forward’s Summer League Status

The packed house of fans in attendance for the 2019 NBA Summer League matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks received a concerning piece of news after halftime. While Pelicans star Zion Williamson had a strong start to his summer league debut, he’ll now sit out the remainder of the second half due to an injury.

As NBA Retweet first pointed out, Williamson showed a slight limp out of the locker room and did not start the second half.

Zion Williamson didn’t attend halftime warmups nor did he start the second half. Had a little limp out of the locker room. #NBASummerLeague — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) July 6, 2019

There was obviously a high level of concern when this news came to light, and it was first noticed when Zion was spotted on the bench to start the second half of Friday’s game. We’re going to take a look at the latest on the status of the Pelicans young star.

Zion Williamson out for Remainder of Game vs. Knicks

Shortly after the injury came to light, it was revealed by Doris Burke on the ESPN broadcast that Williamson would not return to the game following a knee-to-knee hit in the first half. The Pelicans also revealed this news on Twitter, citing that it was his left knee.

Zion Williamson (left knee) took knee-to-knee hit. Will not return — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 6, 2019

Although no official announcement on the severity has been revealed, there doesn’t appear to be anything major going on with Williamson, as he remained on the bench throughout the second half. His status for the remainder of summer league play will be a talking point, as it’s widely believed that the Pelicans will opt to be incredibly careful with the No. 1 pick prior to the 2019-20 season.

As expected, ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth offered an update which explained that the injury is not expected to be serious.

Zion Williamson took knee to knee hit in first half. Will not return with left knee injury. It's not expected to be serious but the Pelicans are taking a cautious approach with their #1 pick during this summer league. — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) July 6, 2019

Zion Williamson’s Strong First Half in Summer League Opener

The belief is that the Pelicans are simply choosing to play it safe with Zion, and he looked good during nine minutes of his debut. The former Duke Blue Devils star scored 11 points with three rebounds while making one or two plays which brought the fans to their feet.

One of the noteworthy moments came when he ripped the ball from Knicks forward Kevin Knox and proceeded to throw down a huge dunk, as NBA TV showed.

Zion showing off his strength EARLY 😳💪#NBASummer pic.twitter.com/dXLBYqtWum — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 6, 2019

Williamson’s summer league debut, paired with the fact that it came in the form of a matchup with former Duke teammate RJ Barrett, led to a packed house in Las Vegas. As Ben Golliver reported, all 17,500 seats were sold out and revealed that lower-level tickets were re-selling for more than $400. Golliver also pointed out that a record 1,000 media credentials were issued.

