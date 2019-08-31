AJ Green Fantasy Value: When Should You Draft the Bengals WR?

AJ Green’s fantasy football stock is down as he will start the season on the sideline as he recovers from an ankle injury. The big question for fantasy owners is when the Bengals wide receiver offers value during drafts. You may not go into your draft with plans to select Green, but at a certain point the veteran wideout could offer great value if he falls.

Green has an ADP of 56 and is being selected as the 24th wide receiver off the board, per Fantasy Pros. The latest news on Green’s injury is not so positive, and it would not be a surprise if the receiver fell even further in this weekend’s drafts. The Athletic’s Jay Morrison called Green returning in Week 3 a “best-case scenario.”

There is no updated timetable for Green since head coach Zac Taylor confirmed the receiver would miss multiple regular-seson games. He is still rolling around on a knee scooter and has yet to begin on-field rehab work. Week 3 would still seem to be best-case scenario for a return.

Taylor initially noted in July that he hoped Green would not miss more than a “couple games,” per NFL.com. Green had surgery to repair a sprained left ankle he suffered in training camp which is different than the right toe injury that sidelined him in 2018.

When Should You Draft Green? The Bengals WR Offers Value Beginning in Round 7

Green’s current ADP is still a little rich, but keep in mind that the number is just an average of drafts. The majority of fantasy owners tend to be risk-averse which means Green could still be on the board in the eighth round and beyond. Curtis Samuel and Dede Westbrook are two receivers I prefer over Green, and they are currently going after the Bengals wide receiver in most drafts.

If Green falls, I am not afraid to take him, but I am still prioritizing young receivers like I mentioned above who possess a lot of upside. I recently selected Green in the middle of the seventh round of a dynasty draft, because I am willing to eat the first few weeks of the season for his future production.

Redraft leagues are more complicated because Green missing three to four games is about 25 percent of a fantasy season. Keep in mind, the goal of your team is to be scoring the most points towards the end of the season just in time for your fantasy playoffs.

Green’s Recent Injury History Is Cause for Concern



Counting the upcoming season, Green has now missed time in three of the last four seasons. The Bengals wide receiver played in just nine games last season and 10 games in 2016.

What should you make of Green’s recent track record? At 31 years old, Green’s body could be breaking down meaning his best years are behind him. There is also the chance that Green has had unfortunate luck over the last year and could play a big part in helping people win a fantasy championship. I am passing on Green at his current fifth-round ADP in 12-team leagues, but if he falls a few more rounds I have no problem taking a chance in the middle of drafts.