Andrew Luck Salary: How Much Was Colts QB’s Contract?

The news of Andrew Luck’s impeding retirement shocked the football world Saturday night “There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted.

Action Network pointed out on social media that the news will cost Luck $58.1 million in future earnings. He was set to make $9.125 million in base bay for the 2019 season, and $11 million the next two seasons. His overall contract was for five years, $123 million.

Per Spotrac, he also was going to make $6.4 million for his signing bonus this year and the next, as well as $12 million, $11 million and $10 million in roster bonuses until 2021.

He once signed the richest contract in NFL history back in 2016. It was a five-year extension through 2021 to bring the total value of the contract to $140 million per Forbes.

He raked in a total of $26.9 million in earnings over the last year, according to a June article from Forbes. This included $2.8 million in endorsements with Nike, DirecTV and sports-drink company BodyArmor, in which Luck also has an equity stake.

Andrew Luck already has met with Colts’ owner Jim Irsay to tell him that he is retiring, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

His initial rookie contract was for four years and $22.1 million with a fifth-year team option. It included a $14.5 million signing bonus, per NFL.com.

He earned his pay through superior production in his career. After missing the 2017 season due to shoulder surgery, he came back to lead the Colts to the AFC Divisional Round against the Chiefs.

He threw for over 4,500 yards, 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions on the year. Since the Colts drafted him first overall in the 2012 NFL Draft, he had accumulated 23,671 passing yards, 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions.

Luck Was Emotionally Done With Football

An emotional Andrew Luck on his recovery: "I've been stuck in this process. I haven't been able to life the live I want to live. It's taken the joy out of this game….the only way forward for me is to remove myself from football." — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 25, 2019

He told ESPN in an Aug. 2018 interview that considered retirement afterward, but opted out of it since he was “having more fun playing football now than he did before.”

“There was a time or two when I thought I would play football again, and I didn’t think it was worth playing again,” he said during the 2018 training camp. “I’m so glad to have worked through that.”

This has obviously changed, as Luck emotionally talked about his mental recovery to ESPN’s Field Yates.

“I’ve been stuck in this process,” Luck told Yates. “I haven’t been able to life the live I want to live. It’s taken the joy out of this game….the only way forward for me is to remove myself from football.”

Luck didn’t just miss the 2017 season. His 2015 campaign ended after a lacerated kidney and partially torn abdominal muscle, as the Colts limped to an 8-8 record.

Between the physical beatings in his short career and his self-professed mental stress, Luck’s choose his personal well-being over financial gain.