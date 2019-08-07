Teammates on the New Orleans Pelicans since 2013, this season will mark the first time in six years that Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis are not sharing the court. While they lacked a reliable supporting cast for the majority of their time together, Davis and Holiday were the two lone bright spots in an otherwise dismal stretch for the Pelicans.

With Davis being shipped off to the Lakers for a treasure trove of assets, Holiday reamins the last man standing, though arguably has the most help he’s ever had in New Orleans. With first overall pick Zion Williamson joining new additions Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and Jaxson Hayes, the Pelicans offer a young and dynamic roster that should only get better over the coming years.

Anthony Davis’ Former Teammate, Jrue Holiday, Happy for AD Joining the Lakers

Holiday clearly has no ill will towards his former teammate. Despite Davis demanding a trade out of New Orleans and leaving Holiday alone, Holiday spoke with The Athletic to share his perspective on things.

“Obviously I grew up a Lakers fan, so it’s cool to see (Davis) go there. But I still want to beat him — hands down,” Holiday said. “It’s going to be different seeing him on the other side because we know each other so well. But he knows when we play (the Lakers), it’s going to be a battle. I’m going to want that win just as badly as he does.”

While Holiday will have an exciting young cast of characters around him when the two teams do battle, the Lakers will almost certainly be the heavy favorite given their combination of star power and veteran experience. Despite the fact that Davis’ Lakers are expected to do better – and possibly contend for a title – the blow of losing his longtime running mate is undoubtedly lessened by the influx of high-end young talent.

Lakers and Pelicans Set to Meet November 27th

Sources: Notable superstar return games on 2019-20 NBA schedule: Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard at Toronto: Dec. 11

Lakers‘ Anthony Davis at New Orleans: Nov. 27

Nets‘ Kyrie Irving at Boston: Nov. 27

Rockets’ Russell Westbrook at Oklahoma City: Jan. 9. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2019

The highly anticipated matchup between the Lakers and Pelicans will reportedly go down on November 27th, over a full month into the season. Assuming nobody gets seriously injured, both teams should be at full strength for what should be an exciting matchup.

While the Lakers look to need some time to find their chemistry together, the Pelicans may face an even steeper road towards finding that harmony. With so many young players, they need time to find – and then fit into – their necessary roles if they want to win games and compete for a playoff spot.

As mentioned above, the Lakers should be heavily favored in just about every matchup between the two teams this season. However, the Pelicans look to be a scrappy – and talented – bunch capable of hanging with most teams on any given night. While they shouldn’t be expected to beat the Lakers this year, they should be expected to keep things close and competitive.